Mead defeats Cedar Bluffs in subdistrict opener
Mead defeats Cedar Bluffs in subdistrict opener

Mead defeated Cedar Bluffs 56-30 in girls C2-2 subdistrict basketball action Monday night at Logan View High School.

Sophomore Emily Hebenstreit scored a game-high 23 points to lead Mead in the win. Senior Abby Miller added 13 points.

Emmy Brown led Cedar Bluffs with 16 points. Skylar Shanahan led the Wildcats with 10 rebounds to go with her six points and four steals. Alyssa Classen also scored six points and added seven rebounds.

Mead advanced to face top-seed Oakland-Craig Tuesday night.

Cedar Bluffs ended its season 11-13.

MEAD 56, CEDAR BLUFFS 30

Cedar Bluffs 12 -- 30 
Mead 18 10 12 16 -- 56 

CEDAR BLUFFS--Emmy Brown 16, Nevaeh Patyk 2, Skylar Shanahan 6, Alyssa  Classen 6.

MEAD--Miller 13, Quinn 8, Hebenstreit 23, Patocka 4, Halbmaier 8.

