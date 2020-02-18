Mead defeats Cedar Bluffs in subdistrict opener

Mead defeated Cedar Bluffs 56-30 in girls C2-2 subdistrict basketball action Monday night at Logan View High School.
Sophomore Emily Hebenstreit scored a game-high 23 points to lead Mead in the win. Senior Abby Miller added 13 points.
Emmy Brown led Cedar Bluffs with 16 points. Skylar Shanahan led the Wildcats with 10 rebounds to go with her six points and four steals. Alyssa Classen also scored six points and added seven rebounds.
Mead advanced to face top-seed Oakland-Craig Tuesday night.
You have free articles remaining.
Cedar Bluffs ended its season 11-13.
MEAD 56, CEDAR BLUFFS 30
|Cedar Bluffs
|7
|12
|5
|6
|--
|30
|Mead
|18
|10
|12
|16
|--
|56
CEDAR BLUFFS--Emmy Brown 16, Nevaeh Patyk 2, Skylar Shanahan 6, Alyssa Classen 6.
MEAD--Miller 13, Quinn 8, Hebenstreit 23, Patocka 4, Halbmaier 8.