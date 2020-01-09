MEAD -- Fast start helps Mead to 63-31 win over Cedar Bluffs Tuesday night in high school girls basketball.
Jaden Felty led the Raiders with a career-high 16 points. She added 2 rebounds and 2 assist in the win. Emily Hebenstreit added 15 points, 3 assists, and 4 steals while Abby Miller finished with 10 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assist and 3 steals. Rebecca Halbmaier had 8 points and 9 rebounds while Emily Quinn tied her career-high with 8 steals.
"I was very happy to see us get off to a fast start and keep that pace going throughout the entire game," Mead coach Lyle Havelka said. "It was nice to be able to get everyone some valuable minutes tonight."
Mead is back in action Friday at Yutan.
Mead 23 17 12 11 -- 63
CB 2 8 5 16 -- 31
MEAD -- Felty 16, Hebenstreit 15, Miller 10, Quinn 3, Delaney 5, B.Langemeier 2, Halbmaier 8, Holloway 2, Flynn 2.
CEDAR BLUFFS -- Not submitted.