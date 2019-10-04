MEAD — Mead improved to 15-0 on Thursday night by sweeping Elmwood-Murdock 25-14, 26-24, 25-11 on Thursday night.
“I felt this was a competitive test for our team and we definitely came to play,” Mead coach Keshia Havelka said. “We capitalized off Murdock’s errors in the first set and built a large early lead of 16-6 and coasted to the win.”
Havelka said Elmwood-Murdock played better in the second set with 6-foot-4 middle blocker Brenna Schmidt of the Knights becoming a factor.
“She made it hard for us to get a block at the net,” she said. “Our defense wasn’t reading her the best and she got a few too many kills in the second set.”
An E-M error gave Mead set point before Abby Miller won Game 2 with a kill.
“She made a huge hustle play to allow us to win the set,” Havelka said.
Mead cruised in the third set behind Delaney Patocka’s nine-point service run. Patocka’s performance helped the Raiders go up 19-4.
The Raiders finished with 10 aces as a team. Miller led the way with three.
Miller added seven kills, 10 digs, and two set assists. Brianna Lemke had seven kills, nine digs, four blocks and two aces. Rebecca Halbmaier added four kills, two blocks and two aces.
Demmy Patocka had 14 digs and Emily Quinn added 11 digs and 19 set assists. Delaney Patocka had four kills and 14 digs.
The loss drops Elmwood-Murdock to 7-11. The Knights will host Concordia on Tuesday night and Sterling on Thursday night.
Havelka said the Raiders completed a challenging week unscathed. They swept all three of their matches in the Hampton Tournament Saturday before recording wins against Yutan and the Knights. They have only dropped three sets — one apiece to Freeman, Humphrey St. Francis and Louisville — all season.
“This was a huge week as a team and to come out undefeated is icing on the cake,” she said. “The team’s desire to continuously get better is really driving our success this year.”
Mead will look to move to 16-0 on Tuesday when the Raiders play at Boys Town. On Thursday, Mead will host Weeping Water and Cedar Bluffs in a triangular meet.