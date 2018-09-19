MEAD — Mead’s rally from a two-set deficit fell just short on Tuesday night against Louisville.
The Lions prevailed over the Raiders 25-14, 25-23, 17-25, 23-25, 15-13.
“The first set was plagued with errors and we never had a shot,” Mead coach Keshia Havelka said. “I was worried we hadn’t shown up to play. The second set was better, but we couldn’t stop their middles late in the game.”
Down 2-0, the Raiders found an offensive rhythm.
“I was proud of the team for how they responded the rest of the match,” Havelka said. “With as young as we are, I was worried we would roll over and get swept, but once we got our confidence up in the third set we played a much better match.”
Mead jumped to a 5-2 lead in the deciding set, but the Lions answered with a seven-point run.
“That kind of took away our steam, but we kept fighting,” Havelka said.
Mead cut the deficit to 12-11, but the Lions protected the lead.
“At the end, we were just trading points and we couldn’t get the run we needed to finish the match,” the coach said. “We got tested in terms of our mental and physical games. I thought we handled the pressure, for the most part, successfully. You never know how many times you are going to see a fifth game and how your team can handle that.”
Bri Lemke led the Raiders with 16 kills and five ace blocks.
“Bri is an extraordinary athlete and the more she plays out there the more dominant she is becoming,” Havelka said.
Delaney Patocka finished with 13 kills and 27 digs. Michyla Lihs also added 27 digs.
Becca Halbmaier had 10 kills, four digs and two blocks. Setters Jose Parham and Emily Quinn contributed 20 and 19 assists, respectively.
“They made some great decisions under pressure,” Havelka said.