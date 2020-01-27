Malcolm defeated Mead 71-32 in girls high school basketball action Friday night.
Sophomore Emily Hebenstreit scored 11 points to lead Mead. Freshman Alyssa Fortik scored a game-high 12 points to lead the Clippers.
MALCOLM 71, MEAD 32
|Malcolm
|13
|20
|17
|21
|--
|71
|Mead
|8
|10
|5
|9
|--
|32
Malcolm--England 3, Fortik 12, Jo. Small 3, Denton 3, DeBaets 4, Ja. Small 5, Sehi 4, Teut 6, Virus 7, Sedlak 11, Wandencheck 2, Brown 11.
Mead--Miller 2, Quinn 7, Hebenstreit 11, Patocka 4, Langemeier 8.