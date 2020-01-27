{{featured_button_text}}
Mead

Malcolm defeated Mead 71-32 in girls high school basketball action Friday night.

Sophomore Emily Hebenstreit scored 11 points to lead Mead. Freshman Alyssa Fortik scored a game-high 12 points to lead the Clippers.

MALCOLM 71, MEAD 32

Malcolm13 20 17 21 --71 
Mead 10 --32 

Malcolm--England 3, Fortik 12, Jo. Small 3, Denton 3, DeBaets 4, Ja. Small 5, Sehi 4, Teut 6, Virus 7, Sedlak 11, Wandencheck 2, Brown 11.

Mead--Miller 2, Quinn 7, Hebenstreit 11, Patocka 4, Langemeier 8.

