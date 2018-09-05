Mead split a pair of matches Tuesday in the Palmyra Triangular.
The Raiders lost 27-25, 25-11 to the host school, but defeated Conestoga 25-11, 25-17.
Against Palmyra, Abby Miller had five kills and 11 digs. Becca Halbmaier had four kills, a block and two digs. Michyla Lihs finished with 15 digs and two assists.
Against Conestoga, Lauren Holloway finished with six ace serves and three digs. Delaney Patocka had three aces and two kills while Emily Quinn contributed 10 assists and four digs.
The Raiders, 1-2, faces Osceola on Thursday night.