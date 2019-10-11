Mead swept Cedar Bluffs and Weeping Water in a volleyball triangular on Thursday night to improve to 18-0 on the season.
The Raiders beat Weeping Water 25-13, 25-15 as Rebecca Halbmaier had eight kills and 10 digs. Bri Lemke added seven kills, nine digs and two aces. Demmy Patocka had seven digs and Emily Quinn added 17 set assists.
The Raiders downed the Wildcats 25-18, 25-17 as Lemke had 14 kills and hit .458. Abby Miller finished with eight kills and 10 digs. Quinn recorded 30 set assists and seven digs.
The Raiders are the top seed in the ECNC Tournament. They will host the winner of Palmyra vs. Freeman at 7:30 Monday night.