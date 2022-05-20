Mendlik, Baker bring home Fremont tennis' first doubles medal since 2008

OMAHA - For the first time since 2008, the Fremont girls tennis team is coming home from state with a doubles medal.

The Tigers No. 2 doubles team of Adisyn Mendlik and Becca Baker split their two matches on the final day of the season to finish sixth in Class A.

The duo looked on their way to cruising to a win in their first match of the day, leading Lincoln North Star’s Kennedi Leitschuck and Brynn Person 5-1 before the Navigators rallied to tie the match at 5-5

“We felt comfortable and then all the sudden it was five-all,” said Fremont coach Justin Bigsby.

The pair regrouped, winning three out of the next four points to move on the fifth place match with an 8-6 win.

The momentum from the first match didn’t carry over to the fifth place match against Grand Island’s Finley Evans and Claire Kelly.

Mendlik and Baker found themselves in a 6-2 hole to Evans and Kelly

“The thing I love about Adisyn and Becca are they are never out of it,” Bigsby said. “They’ve been down in so many matches this season and have come back and won. So, I’m not surprised that they came back here.”

Fremont’s No. 2 pairing rallied to win four of the next five matches, tying the game at 7-all, then took the lead for the first time in the match at 8-7.

Grand Island fought back, forcing a tiebreaker, which the Islanders won 7-2.

Mendlik and Baker combined for a record of 23-10 on the year.

To reach the medal round, secured wins over Papillion-La Vista South’s Hannah Evanoff and Ingrid Hale (6-2, 6-3) and Paillion-La Vista’s Mia Tvrdy and Addison Mahnks (6-1, 6-7 (5-7), 10-6).

The nearly knocked off the No. 2 seed in the tournament Lincoln Southwest’s Parker Brown and Sophie Heinrich, stealing the first set 6-4 before losing 1-6 and 10-8. It was one of the closest matches of the tournament for the Knights duo, who finished runner-up in the division.

“We knew they had the chemistry and that’s so much of what doubles is,” Bigsby said.

Fremont finished 12th in the team standings with all four of the Tigers competing - No. 1 singles Abbie Bigsby, No. 2 singles Nora Pentel and No. 1 doubles Grace Blick and Kenzie Kirby - all winning their opening round match.

“This is the best finish the girls program has had in a long time,” Justin Bigsby said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0