Mendlik, Baker finish fifth at No. 2 doubles at Millard West Invite

Fremont tennis finished eighth out of 16 teams at the Millard West Invitational Monday.

The Tigers No. 2 doubles team of Adisyn Mendlik and Becca Baker had a standout day, going 4-1 to finish fifth.

Mendlik and Baker gutted out a 9-8 (7) win to start pool play then claimed an 8-3 win over Omaha Burke. The duo’s only loss came at the end of pool play, an 8-4 defeat against Lincoln Southwest.

They bounced back with an 8-4 win over Kearney then ended the day with an 8-3 win over Millard West.

No. 2 singles Nora Pentel went 3-2 on the day to finish seventh.

Pentel went 2-1 in pool play with wins of 8-1 and 8-0. In the bracketed portion, the freshman dropped an 8-3 match with Kearney before ending the day on an 8-5 win over Papillion-La Vista.

Maddie Wusk, a fill-in at the No. 1 singles spot, opened the day with a pair of wins to finish 2-3 on the day.

The senior earned wins of 8-1 over Columbus and 8-5 over Omaha Burke.

No. 1 doubles Grace Blick and Kenzie Kirby were even on the day with two wins and two loses.

They had wins of 8-4 over Burke and 8-2 over Bellevue West.

Fremont will host their home invitational Wednesday starting at 9 a.m. The tournament was originally scheduled for last Saturday, but was postponed due to weather.

