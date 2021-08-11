Menking claims title at AIM Grand National Trapshooting Championship

Fremont shooter Ben Menking emerged as an event champion at the 2021 AIM Grand National Trapshooting Championship last week in Sparta, Illinois.

Menking’s aim was true on 99 out of 100 targets in the regulation portion of the handicap championship.

He needed then needed three rounds of shoot offs to claim the title, hitting 73 of 75 targets to make him the event champion and an All-American Sub Junior champion.

Arlington’s Cade Arnett also competed in the handicap championship, placing third in the juniors division after connecting with 98 shots then was a perfect 25 of 25 in a shoot off.

The Fremont junior team of Menking, Austin Hofts, Ben Wilson and Daylon Heater finished third in the singles squad championship with a final score of 981—five points back of the champions.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0