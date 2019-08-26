Keegan Menning excels as a student-athlete at Fremont High School.
Menning scored a 31 on his ACT and has a 4.01 weighted GPA. The senior-to-be is a two-time state track qualifier in the discus and is a returning starter on the offensive line for the Tigers.
There isn't a lot of idle time for the right guard , but he has displayed the organizational skills to succeed.
"I just try to plan and schedule what I have to do," Menning said. "During the day, I'll work on my homework assignments for my classes. After I get done with football, I get home and start working. I don't have a lot of free time, but on weekends if I manage my time right, I'm fine."
Menning made an impact for the Tigers last fall. The 6-foot-5, 305-pounder and fellow lineman Carter Richmond were co-recipients of the Jeff Tucker Award that is presented to the most improved junior on the FHS squad.
"We both worked really hard for that," Menning said. "It meant a lot to me because I thought I had improved a lot, but I didn't think I had as much as everyone else did."
Menning and Richmond were part of the Tigers' line that helped Cody Carlson to a record-setting year at running back. Three-year starter Kade Richardson also returns at tackle while junior tackle Boone Gray, who was slated to start last fall before breaking his ankle, is healthy for 2019.
"I take pride in how much we are improved and how big we are," Menning said about the line that will also likely include either Sergio Chavez or Jesus Morales at center. "But we all have to trust each other and we have to hold everyone accountable. Everyone on the team has to have that role. We just need to communicate and work together as a team."
Menning spent the summer working out with his teammates, but also traveling to camps at Iowa State, Nebraska, Kansas State and Doane.
"It was a good experience for me to travel around and get the feel of what college football is like," he said. "It took me away from my teammates some so that was tough, but I learned a lot."
Menning believes he'll be even better as a senior.
"I think I've improved a lot from last year to this year," he said. "I have more of a grasp of the plays and how we run our offense and defense. I think I've also improved my footwork and strength."
The Tigers finished 2-7 last year and their season got off to a rocky start with a 22-0 loss at Lincoln Northeast. The Tigers host the Rockets in the 2019 opener on Friday night.
"We were talking recently that we want to do our best to beat Northeast at home," Menning said. "We came out of the gates slow last year. We're working hard to get ready for them this year. ... If we can get some wins in those first couple of games that will carry us into the rest of the season."
Menning plans on enrolling in a NCAA Division I school and then possibly walking on to the football team.
"My entire philosophy is get the degree first and focus on athletics second," he said. "Our coaches here always tell us we are students first and then athletes. That is something they stress."