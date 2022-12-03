Midland advances out of pool play on tiebreaker set win

Midland caught a break and took advantage of it to advance out of pool play at the NAIA tournament Friday.

The Warriors forced the tiebreaker scenario in Pool C at the NAIA national tournament, sweeping Bellevue 25-19, 27-25, 25-16 and extending their season by one set.

The Bruins played saviors for the Warriors Thursday night, knocking off Westmont 3-1, turning Friday’s contest into a must-win for Midland instead of a formality.

Midland’s sweep concluded pool play with all three teams sitting at 1-1.

By virtue of the sweep, the Warriors were the top seed in the tiebreaker portion. Westmont took down Bellevue in the first tiebreaker set, setting up a late night rematch between the two Warrior squads.

Midland rectified its earlier loss to Westmont, controlling the the match out to a 24-16 lead.

Westmont survived four set points before Carrie Beethe sent Midland into the quarterfinals with a kill on a slide attack.

“Wednesday we were dead in the water without a paddle after our opening loss," said Midland coach Paul Giesselmann. "This team though never lost hope and showed their resiliency today when we needed it the most. I love this team and we’re excited to survive and advance out of pool play.”

Midland (27-5) will get another chance at revenge on Saturday night, facing conference-foe Dakota Wesleyan (24-7) in the final quarterfinal match at 8 p.m.

The Tigers bested the Warriors on their home floor during their lone regular-season match, 3-1. Midland and Dakota Wesleyan are joined by Jamestown as the final three teams from the Great Plains Athletic Conference. All three teams are on the same side of the championship bracket, setting up a possible GPAC semifinal and giving the conference a 75% chance of placing a team in the national championship.

In Friday’s match against Bellevue, Midland turned up the heat early, going on a 4-0 run to start the opening set.

The Warriors never relinquished the lead, though Bellevue tied the set at 5-5. A 6-0 run by the Warriors after the tie gave Midland all the cushion it’d need.

The second set saw both saw give away four-point leads. Midland fell behind early, fighting back to an 11-11 tie, then rode the momentum of the comeback out to a 20-15 advantage.

Bellevue countered with a 6-0 run to take the lead back at 21-20.

Four ties ensued in the race to 25, the final coming at 25-25.

Midland put together back-to-back points with a kill by Abbey Ringler and a combination block by Ringler and Addisyn Mosier to take the set 27-25.

The back-and-forth action of the closing points of the second set carried over into what would be the final set.

Bellevue never let Midland get further away than three points until the Warriors closing run, which stretched an 18-15 advantage to 25-16 to seal the win.

Midland finished the afternoon contest hitting .155 while holding the Bruins to .039.

Mosier accounted for nearly half of the Warriors’ 40 kills, putting down 16 while personally hitting .211.

Taliyah Flores added eight kills while Lauryn Samuelson notched seven and RIngler five.

Hope Leimbach dished out 35 assists while Flores anchored the back row with 17 digs. Delanie Vallinch was second on the team with 15 digs. Both Leimbach and Vallinch as well a Jessie Moss landed a pair of aces.