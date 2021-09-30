 Skip to main content
Midland men shutout Concordia
The Midland men’s soccer team outlasted Concordia University 1-0 Wednesday on the road.

The victory halts a two-game slide by the Warriors, bringing their season record to 5-4 and their record in GPAC play to 2-2.

The first half of the match saw an even amount of shots (5) and saves (2) for the two sides. The teams battled through the half with no movement on the scoreboard other than the time as they headed into their respective locker rooms.

After the break, Jared Money picked up his first goal of the season in the 57th minute. The score would prove to be the only goal of the game, putting the Warriors up 1-0.

Matthew Ricci and the Warriors’ defense picked up the clean sheet, the third of the season. Ricci had five saves in net over the full 90 minutes.

Midland (5-4, 2-2 GPAC) will take on Bellevue University (7-2-1) in a non-conference match this weekend in Papillion, Nebraska. The Saturday night game at Papillion Landing is set for a 7:30 p.m. start. The Warriors are 3-3-2 against the Bruins in the past eight meetings.

