Midland men's basketball postpones game against Dakota Wesleyan due to COVID-19

The Midland men's basketball team will not travel to Dakota Wesleyan Saturday due to a positive COVID test within the team the program announced Thursday night on Twitter.

Saturday's tilt was slated to be the last GPAC game of 2020 for the Warriors, who are also scheduled to take part in the Bellevue Classic on Dec. 29 and 30.

The Warriors are 3-9 on the year and 1-8 in conference play.

The women's basketball game is still on as scheduled at 4 p.m.

