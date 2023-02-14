Midland football has it's next offensive coordinator.

The Warriors are bringing on Caden Murphy to helm the offense.

Murphy joins Midland after a one-year stint as the quarterbacks coach at Butler University.

"Caden brings a well-proven system to Midland as he has been around some great offensive minds at Northern Illinois, Temple, and Butler," said Midland coach Jeff Jamrog in a press release. "He has also worked on the defensive side of the ball so he knows how to attack a defense."

Murphy inherits an offense that averaged 26.6 points per game last fall, but struggled against the upper echelon of the GPAC.

In the three games against times that finished higher in the conference standings - Morningside, Northwestern, Dordt - the Warriors mustered just 10 points per game.

Murphy attended Northern Illinois University where he served as a student assistant. He worked with the quarterbacks at NIU while earning his bachelor's degree in Kinesiology. Upon graduation, he was hired as a graduate assistant at Temple University.

He also worked with the linebackers at TU for two seasons, aiding the coaching staff with scouting, team meetings, and recruiting.

As the quarterbacks' coach with the Bulldogs, he assisted the offensive in game plans, scouting, recruiting, and developing the quarterbacks. This past season he coached Bret Bushka, who was named the Pioneer Football League Offensive Player of the Year.

The Warrior will begin preparing for the 2023 season with spring practices set to start in March.