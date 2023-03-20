The Midland shotgun team finished runner-up at the National Collegiate Shooting Sports Athletic Association (NCSSAA) National Championships, claiming top-three finishes in each of the six disciplines, among divisional teams, while competing for the Federal Cup.

In the NCSSAA Division IV HOA, the Warriors took first in one event and place third in the other two to place second overall.

William Penn University won the HOA title with a score of 1423. Midland had a total of 1405 which was an identical score to Concordia University. To break the tie, the Warriors and Bulldogs took part in a five-versus-five shoot-off with each shooting getting five pairs of the three different events.

“I thought this year we were consistent from start to finish and competed against the best in the nation every week,” said coach Jake McThenia. “This week, it was a fight to the finish between us, William Penn, and Concordia. All three of us go at it all year and make each other better.”

Midland took an early lead after double skeet and then sealed the second-place finish with a strong showing in sporting.

On the first two days of the event, Midland took first in Doubles Trap and Super Sporting while finishing second in Double Skeet. All three events were part of the Federal Cup.

During the final two days, the Warriors won American Skeet and placed third in both American Trap and Sporting Clays. The HOA grouping of Devin Huguenot, Callahan Healy, Adin Doll, Bernardino Manuel, and Jace Garza combined for a score of 1405.

Individually, Doll placed third in American Skeet with a score of 99 while teammates Chase Carrere, Garza, Manuel, and Michael Martinez all tied for fourth with a 98. Amy Cawley was the top female shooter, placing sixth with a score of 96.

In American Trap, four Warriors finished tied for fourth. Brayden Bliss, Garza, Healy, and Huguenot all shot a near-perfect score of 99. Cawley was the top Warrior in the women’s division, placing 11th with a score of 94.

Sporting Clays saw Cawley shine with the top score on the women’s side, with 87 targets hit. Sarah Sjoberg joined her in the top five with a score of 85, tied for fourth-best. On the men’s side, Dalton Blaha had the top score with a 90 to tie for fourth place.