Milestones aplenty in Fremont’s district title

Kelly Flynn left the HUDL cameras running after the A-2 district championship game Tuesday night. The Fremont head coach wanted to memorialize the post game festivities after Fremont captured its third-straight district title with a 65-42 wire-to-wire win over Kearney.

“It never gets old, especially when you get to do it right here at home in the Bahe,” Flynn said. “I think we put on a really good show for them.”

Fremont avoided a repeat affair of the first meeting between the two schools, which saw the Tigers have to pull ahead late in the fourth quarter, by putting away the Bearcats early.

Fremont jumped out to a 15-7 lead by the end of the first quarter.

“We took Kearney seriously because they got up and down and scored sixty on us the last time,” Flynn said.

The Tigers early lead set the stage for Taylor McCabe to add another milestone to her high school resume.

With a lay-up midway through the second quarter, McCabe tied Jessica Shepard’s Class A career scoring mark of 2,227 points. A free throw later in the quarter pushed her past the Fremont legend and into sole ownership of the No. 5 mark all-time.

“It’s pretty cool that it was her record,” McCabe said. “I still think she is the best player to come out of Nebraska. I have a high, high level of respect for her. I probably wouldn’t be passing her if she hadn’t missed out on half of a season, but it’s still pretty cool to have my name up there with hers.”

By the time McCabe checked out for the final time on her home court, alongside fellow senior Macy Bryant, the Iowa signee had 31 points, the most she’d scored at the Bahe in her career.

She enters the state tournament with 2,251 points. She is 16 points shy of Alyssa Frauendorfer of Humphrey for fourth and 36 points shy of Allison Widner of Humphrey St. Francis in third and would need 200 points to catch KC Cowgill of Grand Island Central Catholic in second.

The record-setting free throws started a personal 7-0 run for McCabe, helping the Tigers to a 30-17 halftime lead.

Fremont’s lead reached the 20-point mark within the first three minutes of the third period, where it’d hover the rest of the night.

“We responded well tonight when we had the cushion,” Flynn said.

The Tigers scoring was primarily accounted for by its quartet of seniors. Sarah Shepard was the team’s second leading scorer, going for a 13 point, 14 rebound double-double. Bryant added 11 points and Bella Keaton chipped in six.

The district title victory moves Fremont’s record to 24-2, breaking the previous high-mark for wins in a season set last year at 23.

Three-straight trips to the state tournament is also a first for the Fremont program after making back-to-back appearances for the first time last year.

“We keep getting one step further each year,” McCabe said. “Now, we are hoping to close it out.”

The official Class A brackets will be revealed Wednesday, but early unofficial brackets have the Tigers pegged as the No. 2 seed with a match-up against No. 7 Lincoln Pius X, who enters the tournament with the wildcard selections, as Fremont’s opening round game.

Other unofficial pairs include No. 1 seed Millard South vs. No. 8 Bellevue West, No. 3 Lincoln High vs. No. 6 Bellevue East and No. 4 Omaha Central vs. No. 5 Lincoln Southwest.

Fremont is 4-2 against state tournament teams this season, beating Southwest twice, splitting with Pius, beating Bellevue East and losing to Lincoln High.

The Class A state tournament is set to begin Monday, March 8.

