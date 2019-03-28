OMAHA — Millard North spoiled Fremont Bergan’s baseball opener Thursday night.
Drake Donahoe, Ryan Mendez and Matt Goetzmann had one RBI apiece as the Mustangs downed the Knights 6-3.
“I feel like the kids came out and played hard and the mistakes that we made are ones we can and will fix,” Bergan coach Jeff Hayden said.
Dillon Dix had two hits and one RBI for the Knights. Eli Herink, Hunter Mueller and Jackson Gilfry had one hit each. Gilfry, Donnie Mueller and Austin Callahan scored one run apiece and Brennan Callahan drove in a run.
Brody Sintek took the loss. He allowed five runs (three earned) in 2 2/3 innings. He gave up six hits and two walks while striking out three. Hunter Mueller allowed an unearned run in 3 1/3 innings of work. He gave up a hit and three walks while striking out one.
“We need to limit walks and also put together more complete and consistent at-bats,” Hayden said. “But I believe that will improve as the season progresses. ... It just felt good to get outside and get on the baseball field.”
Jack Ricketts didn’t allow a run in 5 2/3 innings of relief to earn the win.
The Knights will play Friday at Waverly.