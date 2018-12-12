OMAHA — Millard South edged Fremont High School 86-82 in a girls swimming dual Tuesday night, but Tigers’ coach Ali Granger said her squad performed well.
“We only lost the meet by four points so that was something to be very proud of. ... Once again, it was another great night for the Tigers,” she said.
Emma Walz won the 100 breaststroke in a secondary cut time of 1:16.85.
“I think that was the most surprising swim of the night,” Granger said. “Emma is known as a freestyle and backstroke swimmer so seeing her get a state cut in the breaststroke was pretty exciting.”
Walz added a first-place finish in the 500 freestyle (5:42.52) while teammate Kylie Schurz was second (6:54.65).
Lauren Gifford took top honors in the 200 freestyle in a secondary cut of 2:06.55. It was the first time she had swam the event this season. Gifford also won the 100 backstroke in 1:09.44.
Kinley Shallberg swam the 200 IM for the first time this season and finished first in 2:33.46. Karsen Jesse of FHS placed first in the 50 freestyle with a secondary cut of 26.94.
Shallberg, Jesse, Addie Schiemann and Ellie Schiemann combined to win the 200 medley relay in 2:09.13. Ellie Schiemann, Shallberg, Gifford and Walz swam on the victorious 200 freestyle relay in 1:51.47.
Fremont also took top honors in the 400 freestyle relay. Gifford, Jesse, Shallberg and Walz combined for a secondary cut of 4:01.42.
Elizabeth Morrison was the Subway Swimmer of the Meet.
“Elizabeth has been working so hard this season and tonight really showed how strong she is getting,” Granger said. “She dropped four seconds in her 100 freestyle (placing third in 1:06.60) as well as dropping time on both of her relays. We are excited to see what she does throughout the rest of the season.”
Granger also lauded the work of Kelseigh Olson, who lowered her time by six seconds in the 100 freestyle, and Juanita Mendoza, who shaved two seconds off of her 50 freestyle. Mendoza also improved her 100 freestyle by more than three seconds.
South won the boys dual 116-52.
Colton Juhl won the 100 backstroke for FHS in 1:04.67. Juhl was also second in the 200 IM in 2:31.16.
AJ Jacobus finished second in the 200 freestyle in 2:03.87.
“AJ showed solid potential for this event later in the season,” Granger said.
Jacobus also placed third in the 100 freestyle in 55.70.
Mack Prince was the runner-up in the 500 freestyle (5:49.42) and placed third in the 50 freestyle with a secondary cut of 24.20.
Juhl, Jacobus, Juan Munoz and Prince combined to win the 200 freestyle with a secondary cut of 1:38.26.
Jack Norris of the Tigers placed fourth in the 100 butterfly in 1:09.14.
“He showed a great deal of promise in that event,” Granger said.
Isaac Follett was the Subway Swimmer of the Meet.
“Isaac not only swam the 50 fly in the medley relay, he also completed the 200 IM for the first time which is a huge feat for any swimmer,” Granger said. “We are so excited with the progress he is making we can’t wait to see how the season shapes up.”
The Tigers will compete Saturday at the Elkhorn Invitational.