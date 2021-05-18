Millard South ends Bergan's state tournament run

LINCOLN—Bergan’s best season in program history came to an anti-climactic conclusion Tuesday night as Millard South rattled off 11-unanswered runs to pull away with a 16-7 win over the Knights.
“I don’t think that scoreboard tells the tale of our season,” Bergan coach Jeff Hayden said. “That’s the brutal thing about baseball, sometimes the scoreboard doesn’t tell the whole story.”
Bergan finishes the year with a 17-10 mark, setting the program record for wins in a season—bettering 2019’s tally by one—including a run that saw the Knights win the HAC tournament and receive the No. 1 ranking in Class A for the first time ever.
“I am proud of what we accomplished,” Hayden said. “It’s definitely an accomplishment that I hope these guys are proud of one and one that they will remember for a while.”
Millard South struck first, converting a dropped third strike on a strikeout by starter Sam Gifford into a run. The Patriots capitalized on an errant pick-off attempt by Gifford taking two bases then pushing across the first run on an RBI groundout.
Bergan answered back quickly, putting a pair of men aboard with a single from Gifford and a hit by pitch worn by Landon Mueller.
A ground ball just past the pitchers mound off the bat of Hunter Mueller provided enough time to score, tying the game at 1-1.
A wild pitch and a safety-squeeze-turned-single by Dawson Glause allowed the Knights to extend their lead to 3-1.
A second error by the Patriots plated the fourth Bergan run of the frame.
Millard South responded with a four-spot of their own in the home half of the second, pulling back in front, 5-4.
The Knights regained the lead in the top of the fourth as Millard South elected to intentionally walk Carter Sintek to load the bases.
Cal Janke came through with a two-RBI single through the left side of the infield, putting Bergan back in front 6-5.
Sintek came in to score on a passed ball, finalizing the Knights scoring for the day.
Millard South ended the game scoring 11-unanswered runs.
“We had a decent idea of what they were going to do, they just did a really good job of executing tonight,” Hayden said.
Bergan got a taste of what Lincoln Southwest felt yesterday as Camden Kozeal delievered a bases-clearing double with the bases loaded to score three, giving the Patriots the lead for good.
Millard South tacked on two more runs in the fifth and six runs in the sixth to set the final score.
Brenton Pitt was tagged with the loss, tossing 1 ⅓ innings in relief. Brady Benson threw the sixth inning.
Glause finished the day 4-for-5 at the plate with a run and an RBI. Gifford went 2-for-2 at the dish with a ground-rule double and a pair of walks.
The Knights will have a few weeks of rest before trading in their green-and-gold uniforms for the blue-and-red First State Bank Post 20 threads. The American Legion season is set to begin June 2.