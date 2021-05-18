Millard South ends Bergan's state tournament run

LINCOLN—Bergan’s best season in program history came to an anti-climactic conclusion Tuesday night as Millard South rattled off 11-unanswered runs to pull away with a 16-7 win over the Knights.

“I don’t think that scoreboard tells the tale of our season,” Bergan coach Jeff Hayden said. “That’s the brutal thing about baseball, sometimes the scoreboard doesn’t tell the whole story.”

Bergan finishes the year with a 17-10 mark, setting the program record for wins in a season—bettering 2019’s tally by one—including a run that saw the Knights win the HAC tournament and receive the No. 1 ranking in Class A for the first time ever.

“I am proud of what we accomplished,” Hayden said. “It’s definitely an accomplishment that I hope these guys are proud of one and one that they will remember for a while.”

Millard South struck first, converting a dropped third strike on a strikeout by starter Sam Gifford into a run. The Patriots capitalized on an errant pick-off attempt by Gifford taking two bases then pushing across the first run on an RBI groundout.

Bergan answered back quickly, putting a pair of men aboard with a single from Gifford and a hit by pitch worn by Landon Mueller.