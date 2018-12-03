OMAHA — Millard West used an 11-0 scoring run in the first quarter to seize control against Fremont High School on Saturday afternoon in the third-place game of the Early Bird Classic.
The 11-0 surge put the Wildcats ahead for good and they went on to defeat the Tigers 61-32.
Fremont trailed 4-0, but Dillon Dix hit a 3-point basket and Aidan Queen scored off a Dix assist to make it 5-4. Evan Meyersick’s basket started the 11-0 run that was capped by a field goal by Cam Watson. FHS trailed 15-5 entering the second quarter.
The Tigers cut into the deficit by scoring the first five points on the period. Pacey Queen scored off a Dix assist. Triston Keeney got a steal and fed Edvin Cortave for a basket before Pacey Queen went 1 of 2 from the free throw line. That was as close as the Tigers could get, however, as Zach Olson ended Fremont’s run with a 3-point basket.
The Wildcats led 34-15 at halftime.
The Tigers hit 12 of 35 shots from the field (34 percent) while the Wildcats were 21 of 43 (49 percent). Fremont was 1 of 10 from 3-point land. The Wildcats outrebounded FHS 27-19 and had eight turnovers, compared to 15 for the Tigers.
Dix led the Tigers with eight points, three assists and four rebounds. Pacey Queen contributed seven points and three rebounds while Aidan Queen had five points, two steals and four rebounds.
Olson led a balanced attack for the Wildcats, 1-1, with 11 points. Watson added eight. West plays Friday night at Omaha South.
The Tigers will host Omaha Skutt on Tuesday night and Grand Island on Friday.
Box Score
Fremont 5 10 4 13 — 32
Millard West 15 19 16 11 — 61
Fremont — Dillon Dix 8, Austin Callahan 2, Pacey Queen 7 Aidan Queen 5, Triston Keeney 2, Edvin Cortave 4, Caden Curry 2, Esteban Soler 2.
Millard West — Zach Olson 11, Cam Watson 8, Evan Meyersick 6, Don Humm 5, Max Anderson 4, Nate Glantz 4, James Conway 4, A. Sidiqi 3, Peyton Buscher 6, D. Beanum 6, J. Harmdierks 4.