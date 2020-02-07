Millard West scored four-straight goals in the third period to pull away from Fremont for an 8-5 win in Omaha Hockey Club High School action Wednesday at Baxter Arena in Omaha.
Both teams scored one goal in the first period and three in the second period before Millard West broke the game open in the third.
Evan Christensen scored two of Millard West's four goals to start the third period. They were followed by goals by Neil Emert and Hunter Johnson.
Christensen's third-period goals gave him four on the night. He also assisted on three others for a 7-point night.
Christensen scored the game's opening goal before Jax Sorensen found the net off a feed from Ty Hallberg just before the first period expired.
Emert scored, then Christensen on a feed from Emert to put Millard West up 3-1
Fremont though took a 4-3 lead after three-straight goals. Hallberg scored on a Sorensen feed with 5:30 to play in the second and a minute later Sorensen found the net off feeds from Reese Franzen and Jacob Ten Kley. Ten Kley added a goal with 3:09 remaining to put the Tigers on top. Wes Rademacher and Kolbe Moore assisted on Ten Kley's goal.
Then came Millard West's three-straight goals, Johnson's the game-winner.
Eli Morrison got the win in goal for Millard West. He faced 20 shots, saving 15. Chandler Doray made 23 saves for Fremont.
The Tigers have three more games left in the regular season. They host the Lincoln Stars in their last home game scheduled for 6 p.m. on Sunday at Sidner Ice Arena. The remaining two games are at Baxter Arena at 7:30 p.m. Monday vs. Omaha Metro and at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday against Papillion.
MILLARD WEST 8, FREMONT 5
|Millard West
|1
|3
|4
|--
|8
|Fremont
|1
|3
|1
|--
|5
First period--1, MW, Evan Christensen (Preston Hulit), 5:48; 2, F, Jax Sorensen (Ty Hallberg), 1:30.
Second period--3, MW, Neil Emert (Christensen), 10:49; 4, MW, Christensen (Emert), 6:22; 5, F, Hallberg (Jax Sorensen), 5:30; 6, F, Jax Sorensen (Reese Franzen, Jacob Ten Kley), 4:30; 7, F, Ten Kley (Wes Rademacher, Kolbe Moore), 3:09; 8, MW, Hunter Johnson (Christensen), 1:04.
Third period--9, MW, Emerit (Christensen), 11:33; 10, MW, Hunter Johnson (Clayton Kriha, Kaleb Siebel), 5:59; 11, MW, Christensen (unassisted), 5:11; 12, MW, Christensen (Emerit), 3:43; 13, F, Reese Franzen, 2:41 (Penalty Shot).
Goalies--MW, Eli Morrison (15 saves-20 shots), 36:00; F, Chandler Doray (23-31), 36:00.