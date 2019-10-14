PAPILLION — Millard West ended Fremont High School’s softball season Saturday with a 12-0 win in three innings at the A-6 district tournament.
“Our season ended a bit earlier than we all would have wanted, but credit Millard West on a great performance,” Fremont coach Mike Schleicher said. “They hit the ball well and their pitching was on.”
The second-seeded Wildcats then beat top-seeded Lincoln North Star 9-7 to force a “if needed” game for the district championship. The Navigators won 10-9 to secure a berth in the Class A state tournament. West earned a wildcard for the event that starts Wednesday in Hastings.
The Tigers’ best chance to score against the Wildcats came in the first inning.
With two outs, Ella Cooper singled. Kylie Phillips followed with a double that Cooper came around to score on. However, the ball went under the temporary fencing so a ground-rule double was called with Cooper going back to third. West retired the next batter on a fly out.
The Wildcats scored four runs in the bottom of the first and two in the second. They finished the game due to run rule with six in the third.
Tori Baker and Phillips had one double each. Cooper added a single.
Cooper took the loss. She worked one inning and allowed six runs (five earned) on five hits and no walks. Carlie Neuhaus threw the final 1 2/3 innings. She allowed six runs (two earned) on four hits and no walks. She struck out one.
The Tigers finish the season at 17-20. Eight seniors: Baker, Cami Bisson, Moriah Cash, Raegan Hoyle, Morgan Kalisek, Neuhaus, Makenzie Ridder and Maddie Schleicher closed their careers with FHS.
“All eight of these girls were four-year players in our program and were leaders for us both on and off the field,” Coach Schleicher said. “They will be greatly missed next fall, but I am excited for them as I know they all have bright futures ahead.”