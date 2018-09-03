GRAND ISLAND — A weather delay altered the format of the Grand Island Invitational on Friday at Jackrabbit Run Golf Course.
Teams in the field, including Fremont High School, faced a delay of three hours and 30 minutes to start the meet. The tournament was then divided into two separate nine-hole competitions with shotgun starts on the front and back nine.
Norfolk won the back nine with a 185 while Fremont was third with a 198.
“I think we have spent longer in weather delays at meets this week than on the course actually playing,” Fremont coach Matt Burg said.
“I thought the girls handled this delay much better than Tuesday (at the Pius Shootout) and seemed ready to compete today.”
Chloe Miller led the Tigers by earning a ninth-place medal with a 46.
“Chloe played well today, earning the first individual medal of the season,” Burg said. “It was good to see her receive one today after just missing (a medal) in the first meet. She got off to a quick start with a birdie on the first hole. That always helps you get some early momentum.”
Aspen Luebbe of Columbus had the low overall score with a 35. Lincoln Southwest won the front nine grouping with a 154.
Georgia Witte of the Tigers shot a 48. Other scores for FHS were: Lauren Gifford, 50; Emma Witte, 54; and Tiffany Carnahan, 54.
“We were definitely in the weaker of the two groupings, but the third-place team finish was nice,” Burg said. “What really made me happy was that we shot 198 as a team, which would have had us on track to shoot under 400 as a team. That was our goal coming into the day.”
Fremont returns to action Thursday in the Lincoln City Classic at Pioneer Golf Course.