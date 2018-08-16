OMAHA — Chloe Miller of Fremont High School got her 2018 golf season off to a good start on Thursday at the Papillion-La Vista Invitational.
Miller shot a career best 86 and finished 14th overall to lead the Tigers to eighth place in the team standings.
Omaha Duchesne won the team championship with a 332. Millard West was second with 334 while Millard North was third at 340. The host school was fourth with 342. Fremont shot a 389.
“We had a really good team score and I was really proud of the way they played and competed,” Fremont coach Matt Burg said.
“I knew with the work they put in over the summer we would be better, but I didn’t expect this type of improvement for the first meet.”
Burg said the Tigers didn’t shoot under 400 as a team last season.
“I think 389 is really good,” he said. “It is probably the best score we’ve posted in three years. It is good to know their hard work is paying off.”
Miller shot a 44 on the back nine and a 42 on the front.
“It was really good to see her face light up when she found out what she had shot,” Burg said. “She was very pleased. She was a little disappointed that she didn’t medal, but we knew going in that we were going to face stiff competition.”
Emily Karmazin of Elkhorn was the meet medalist with a 73. Jalea Culliver of Omaha Marian was the runner-up with a 76 while Anna Boor of Duchesne was third at 77.
Nine of the 10 medalists shot below 80.
Junior Emma Witte, in her first Class A competition, shot a 95. She had a 49 on the back and finished with a 46.
“She settled in and that was a career low for her,” Burg said about the Fremont Bergan transfer. “I think for her first Class A meet, she handled it well. She hit her first tee shot right down the middle and built on it from there.”
Lauren Gifford shot a 102, including a 46 on her final nine. Tiffany Carnahan had a 106 while Avery Gossett finished with a 112.
The Tigers and Norfolk with compete at noon Monday in a triangular at the Elks Country Club in Columbus.
Papillion-La Vista Invite
Team Scores — Omaha Duchesne 332, Millard West 334, Millard North 340, Papillion-La Vista 342, Omaha Marian 345, Elkhorn 362, Papillion-La Vista South 382, Fremont 389, Lincoln Pius 390, Bellevue West 402, Norfolk 406, Omaha Burke 502.
Top 10 — 1. Emily Karmazin, E, 73. 2. Jalea Culliver, Marian, 76. 3. Anna Boor, Duchesne, 77. 4. Izzi Puk, MW, 77. 5. Katie Ruge, MN, 77. 6. Brie Wakefield, MW, 78. 7. Mackenzee Holloway, PLV, 78. 8. Jazmine Taylor, MN, 78. 9. Lauren, Goertz, Duchesne, 79. 10. Emma Mullendore, BW, 84.