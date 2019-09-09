{{featured_button_text}}
GRAND ISLAND -- Chloe Miller led Fremont High School to a seventh-place finish Friday in the Grand Island Invitational at Riverside Golf Club.

Miller shot a 50 on the front nine and 46 on the back to finish at 96. Fremont finished with a 410 in the team standings -- just one stroke behind sixth-place Beatrice.

Lincoln Southwest, led by medalist Kate Strickland (72), won the team championship with a 327. Lincoln Pius was 33 strokes back in second place. The host school was third with 365 while Kearney was fourth at 372.

Ansley Sothan of Lincoln Southeast was the individual runner-up with a 76. 

Alyssa Walters of the Tigers finished with a 101 (51-50). Emma Witte recorded a 105 (54-51) while Charli Earth had a 108 (55-53). Tiffany Carnahan shot a 111 (60-51).

Fremont will compete at 9 Thursday morning in the Lincoln Southeast Invitational at Highlands Golf Course.

