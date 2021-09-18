Mind 'Boggs'ling night - Bergan's Jarett Boggs scores four times in Knights blowout win

"He has a knack for finding the ball and making plays when we need them whether its offense, defense or special teams," said Bergan coach Seth Mruz.

The Knights found a new way to score to response to Concordia putting its first points on the board midway through the second quarter.

Janke took an interception back 80-yards for a touchdown followed by a 70-yard Koa McIntyre to Kade McIntyre connection good for a 48-6 lead at halftime.

Back-up quarterback Cooper Weitzel made the most of his appearance in the second half, turning a broken play into a 55-yard score after avoiding a sack while rolling left, the reversing course up the far side of the field to balloon the lead to 56-6.

The Knights final score came from freshman Will Bendig, who went untouched up the middle of the Mustang’s defense from 10-yards out for his first varsity score.

“We played clean, worked on building some depth.” Mruz said. “It was good to see a lot of kids do good things and hopefully we can build on that in the future.”

Bergan racked up 332 yards of total offense while the Knights defense held Concordia to just 97 yards on 50 plays.