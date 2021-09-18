Mind 'Boggs'ling night - Bergan's Jarett Boggs scores four times in Knights blowout win

Bergan’s Jarett Boggs put on a show in the opening half of the Knights 62-6 blowout win over Omaha Concordia Friday night.
The senior recorded a fumble recovery, two rushing touchdowns and a passing touchdown in the opening 15 minutes of action.
“That first quarter was really fun,” Boggs said. “I had great blocking and everyone was clicking and doing their jobs.
Boggs forced and recovered the Mustangs' fumble on their opening possession.
He was rewarded with carries on three of the Knights on the four play drive, ending in a 13-yard touchdown run for the senior.
His fourth carry of the evening put him back in the end zone for a 14-0 Knights lead. The touchdown was set up by a 40-yard punt return by Cal Janke.
Bergan went up 21-0 on a halfback pass which featured Boggs connecting with Koa McIntyre for a 30-yard catch and run.
Alex Painter got in on the scoring action to set the first quarter score at 27-0, fighting his way for a six-yard touchdown run.
The first quarter expired before Boggs got to showcase his skills on the special teams unit.
Twenty-one seconds into the second frame, Boggs took a punt back to the house for his fourth touchdown of the night and gave the Knights a 34-0 lead. It was the senior’s first punt return for a touchdown in his career.
"He has a knack for finding the ball and making plays when we need them whether its offense, defense or special teams," said Bergan coach Seth Mruz.
The Knights found a new way to score to response to Concordia putting its first points on the board midway through the second quarter.
Janke took an interception back 80-yards for a touchdown followed by a 70-yard Koa McIntyre to Kade McIntyre connection good for a 48-6 lead at halftime.
Back-up quarterback Cooper Weitzel made the most of his appearance in the second half, turning a broken play into a 55-yard score after avoiding a sack while rolling left, the reversing course up the far side of the field to balloon the lead to 56-6.
The Knights final score came from freshman Will Bendig, who went untouched up the middle of the Mustang’s defense from 10-yards out for his first varsity score.
“We played clean, worked on building some depth.” Mruz said. “It was good to see a lot of kids do good things and hopefully we can build on that in the future.”
Bergan racked up 332 yards of total offense while the Knights defense held Concordia to just 97 yards on 50 plays.
Friday was also the first time in school history the Knights wore black jerseys.
“I really like them, they are new, they’re fresh, everything we wanted,” Boggs said.
The new threads featured green numbers and white outlines on black background, paired with solid white pants.
"We had some donors that wanted to see some black jerseys and they thought the kids deserved it for what they've done over the last couple of years," Mruz said.
With a fourth - and undefeated - jersey now in rotation, when the black jerseys will return is up for debate.
“That will be a team discussion,” Mruz said. “Kids like options, keeping it fresh.”
Luke Nebuda, the honorary assistant head coach for the night, has other plans.
“I think they look pretty cool and should be out all the time,” said Nebuda.
Bergan is scheduled to play David City in week five on the road. The Scouts did not play in week four, forfeiting their match-up with Hartington Cedar Catholic and are 1-3 on the year.