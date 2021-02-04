Mlnarik breaks out for 20 points in blowout win

The Fremont Bergan girls continued their upward swing with a 60-26 blowout of Fort Calhoun behind 20 points from Kaitlyn Mlnarik.

The Lady Knights held a comfortable 12-point advantage, 27-15 at the halftime break.

Then Mlnarik went off.

The sophomore scored 12 of her 20 points on the night in the third frame as the Lady Knights pulled out to a 44-21 lead.

“She has been struggling a little bit on the offensive side and all of us have been with the tough stretch of games we’ve had recently,” Bergan coach Nate Pribnow said in his postgame radio interview. “So to have her get the ball to go in a couple times...it’s really a boost of confidence for her.”

The Lady Knights stretched their lead to as many as 30 in the final frame before cruising to the 24-point win.

Fort Calhoun kept Bergan from pulling away in the first half with a methodical offense.

“They forced some long defensive possessions for us and when you play defense for 30, 40 seconds at a time and then come down and shoot a quick shot right away that leads to unfortunately some tired legs,” Pribnow said.