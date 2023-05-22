OMAHA - One of the most decorated Bergan athletes added two more state medals and school record to her lore Saturday afternoon in her final appearance in a Knights uniform.

Senior Kaitlyn Mlnarik finished eighth in the Class C 800m and fourth in the 1600m.

Her first medal of the day came out of the second heat of the 800m. Mlnarik ran a 2:19.23 - good for a new school record - and taking the last spot on the podium by three hundredths of a second.

"That was one of the toughest and one of the fastest races I've ever been apart of," Mlnarik said.

The future Northwest Missouri State runner followed it up with a 5:22.62 in the four-lap race.

The senior made a push from the cusp of medaling to squarely on the podium with a final burst of speed in the final two laps.

"My goal was to just catch the next girl," Mlnarik said. "I always had my eye on the next girl to track her down and go get her. I just gave it my all that last lap. I went all out."

She ends her career with six state track medals in three trips to Omaha - three in each the 800m and the 1600m.

"Having done sports for so long wearing Bergan, it is sad to be done," Mlnarik said. "Knowing that (the 1600m) was my last race and last time competing ever for Bergan, I just gave it everything I had."

Fellow senior Trevor Brainard also capped off his career Saturday, competing in the long jump.

The recent Midland men's basketball signee leaped 18' 11" to finish in 19th place.

Brainard also ran in the 100m prelims Friday, logging a 23.55 for 18th place.