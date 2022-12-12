Mlnarik's career-high leads Bergan past Aquinas

The Bergan girls continued to roll through the early portion of its season, racking up a pair of blowout wins over Brownell-Talbot and David City Aquinas.

The Knights beat the Raiders 56-16 Friday and the Monarchs 69-30 Saturday.

Rebecca Baker led the scoring effort against Brownell-Talbot, going for 16 points on 4 of 7 shooting from three. Kaitlyn Mlnarik also reached double-figures in the win with 13 points.

Mlnarik set a career-high in Saturday's win, dropping a 26-point, 10-rebound double-double, scoring 17 of her points in the first half.

Summer Bojanski and Carlee Hapke both added a dozen points for Bergan against Aquinas.

Bergan will host Lourdes Central Catholic at 6:30 p.m. then get its first real test of the year at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, going on the road to unbeaten Lincoln Christian.