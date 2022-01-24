Moackler champion at Weeping Water Invite

The Fremont girls wrestling team produced four medalists at the Weeping Water Invitational Saturday including one champion.

EJ Moackler (235) went undefeated at the tournament, picking up a pair of wins to claim the heavyweight crown, the first tournament championship of her career.

“It feels incredible,” Moackler said.

Moackler beat Previous DeCora of Winnebago, ranked third in the state, with a pin in 12 seconds in the semifinals.

She followed it up with a pin of Claire Paasch of West Point Beemer – ranked number one in the state – as time expired in the first period of the championship match.

Led by Moackler’s first place finish, Fremont finished with 55 team points in a tie for 11th place.

Julissa Guerrero-Pena also placed in the 235lbs bracket, finishing fourth.

Kylie Sullivan (126) and Eny Bravo-Torcios (185) both finished fifth in their weight class.

Sullivan reached the semifinals with a pair of first period pin wins. In the semifinals, the freshman ran into defending state champion Regan Rosseter of Omaha Westside. Sullivan grabbed the first points of the match, but was pinned in the opening period.

Bravo secured a first period pin of Gina Alba of Schuyler to end her tournament.

