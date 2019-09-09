Papillion-La Vista won a tennis triangular on Friday against Lincoln Southeast and Fremont High on the Tigers’ courts.
The Monarchs won nine matches, followed by the Knights (six) and the Tigers (three).
Alex Bigsby of FHS downed Nathaniel Rathe of Southeast 8-2 at No. 1 singles. Bigsby lost 8-5 to defending Class A state champion Ethan Neil of the Monarchs.
At No. 2 singles, junior Shane Miller of the Tigers also went 1-1. He beat Trevor Safranek of Papillion-La Vista 8-2, but lost 8-4 to Joel Sanford of Southeast.
Kenan Brodd of the Tigers lost 9-7 to Ben Boudreau of the Monarchs and 8-4 to Owen Smith of the Knights at No. 3.
In No.1 doubles play, Fremont’s Avery Martin and Anthony Siemer fell 8-2 to LSE’s Graham Peterson and Grey Gergen and 8-1 to PLV’s Trevor Sotak and Nick Ripa.
Fremont’s No. 2 doubles team of senior Sebastian Villagomez and freshman Cameron Indra lost 8-2 to PLV’s Eli Feeking and Jackson Slizinski and 8-1 to Southeast’s Max Sokolov and Cooper Woods.
The Tigers’ other win came at No. 3 doubles. Logan Schlautman and Will Furnas beat Sam Weyeneth and Dylan Trumbley 8-4. Schlautman and Furnas lost 8-1 to the Monarchs’ duo of Joe McGuire and Andrew Campbell.
In JV action, the Monarchs won nine matches compared to eight for the Knights. The Tigers got a win at No. 1 singles. Alex Berry beat Ryan Bahenski of Southeast 8-3.
Fremont will host Elkhorn Mount Michael in a dual at 4 Tuesday afternoon.