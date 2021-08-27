Moore, Moore, Moore - Micah Moore runs into the record book with four touchdown night against Lincoln Northeast

Fremont senior running back Micah Moore rushed for four touchdown as the Tigers shutout Lincoln Northeast 35-0 in their season opener Friday.

Moore’s highlight of the night was a 35-yard run after spinning past a group of would-be Rocket tacklers to put the Tigers up 14-0 with 40 seconds left in the first quarter.

His four touchdown night propelled him to the top of the Tigers all-time rushing touchdown record with 25, breaking the previous record held by Ritch Bahe of 24.

The senior running back finished the day with 19 carries for 119 yards.

He is now four carries and 237 yards shy of becoming the all-time leader in both categories.

Fremont capped off its scoring with a six-yard touchdown pass from Carter Sintek to Drew Sellon at the 4:27 mark of the third quarter.

Sintek finished the night 13 of 17 for 171 yards with Sellon being on the receiving end of seven passes for 105 yards.

The Tiger defense pitched a shutout with Hudson Cunning and Jackson Czya both coming down with interceptions and Brady Millard recovering a fumble.

Fremont hosts North Platte at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3, for the Tigers home opener.

The Bulldogs are coming off a 42-14 win over Aurora in week one.

