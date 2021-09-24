Moore of that - Fremont tops Omaha South behind six TD night from Micah Moore

The Tigers led 26-7 after a second missed PAT.

Sintek finished the night 10 of 14 for 133 yards and the one score.

Fremont's offense wobbled in the second half with the opening drive ending on a Moore fumble at the Packer 11.

Omaha South grinded an 89-yard drive that ended in an 18-yard touchdown pass at the 2:34 mark of the third quarter.

"They nickled and dimed us a little, but held them out of the end zone for the most part," Jennings said.

After a holding penalty stalled out the Tigers next drive, the Fremont defense picked up their offensive comrades with Drew Sellon batting a ball up into the air and Sorensen hauling in the interception.

Sorensen took it back to the Packer six-yard line, setting up Moore for his fifth touchdown on the night and a 33-14 lead five seconds into the fourth quarter.

Moore capped off the night with his longest run of the game, going 64-yards up the Omaha South sideline with 6:47 left in the contest.

Sellon, who finished with a team-high four receptions for 68 yards, wrapped up the win with an interception of his own in the end zone to thwart Omaha South's final drive.