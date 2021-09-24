Moore of that - Fremont tops Omaha South behind six TD night from Micah Moore

OMAHA - Micah Moore ran through, around and all over the Omaha South defense, scoring all six of Fremont's touchdowns in a 39-14 Tigers win Friday at Collins Field.
Fremont leaned on its senior tail back and the Tigers big men upfront - Titus Richardson, Caleb Wagner, Brandon Welbes, Dakota Coon and Ernesto Robles - to pound up 282 yards on the ground.
"We knew coming into that we had a pretty good match-up with our offensive line and a lot of credit goes to them," Fremont coach Lee Jennings said. "Micah doesn't need much of a seam, so once he gets one it's going to be tough to bring him down."
Moore ended the night with 244 yards on 21 carries for five rushing touchdowns and tacked on a 10-yard touchdown reception.
The half-a-dozen end zone trips ties Moore with Cody Carlson for most touchdowns in a single game in Fremont history.
Moore is up to 12 rushing touchdowns on the year, matching his output from last fall and putting him two shy of tying the single season rushing touchdown record halfway through the season.
The Tigers started their wire-to-wire win with a 15-yard scamper by Moore midway through the opening quarter. Three of the seniors first four runs on the night went for double-digit gains - 39 yards, 24 and the scoring 15 yard run.
A solid punt return by Jax Sorensen, followed by a 32-yard carry by the senior wide receiver set up Moore's second score of the night - a one-yard push to extend Fremont's lead to 14-0.
The Tigers ballooned their lead to three scored just inside the start of the second quarter with Moore, powering through the Omaha South defense for a six-yard score. The point after attempt was missed, leaving Fremont's lead at 20-0.
Sorensen nearly broke the game open after a defensive stand by Fremont, hunting down a long punt and taking it back for a score, but the return was wiped away by a running into the kick flag.
The penalty kept Omaha South drive alive and after a trio of defensive pass interference calls against Fremont, the Packers broke the shutout with a four-yard touchdown pass.
"It's pretty frustrating because we played a pretty clean game defensively last week against Grand Island and the offense had some penalties and then today we reversed roles," Jennings said. "Some costly pass interference, a couple personal fouls, which is really unlike us. We really haven't had too much of that this year."
Fremont returned their lead to three scores just before the halftime break, converting on fourth and eight from the 10 yard line with a minute, 33 seconds left in the half on a screen play to Moore from Carter Sintek.
The Tigers led 26-7 after a second missed PAT.
Sintek finished the night 10 of 14 for 133 yards and the one score.
Fremont's offense wobbled in the second half with the opening drive ending on a Moore fumble at the Packer 11.
Omaha South grinded an 89-yard drive that ended in an 18-yard touchdown pass at the 2:34 mark of the third quarter.
"They nickled and dimed us a little, but held them out of the end zone for the most part," Jennings said.
After a holding penalty stalled out the Tigers next drive, the Fremont defense picked up their offensive comrades with Drew Sellon batting a ball up into the air and Sorensen hauling in the interception.
Sorensen took it back to the Packer six-yard line, setting up Moore for his fifth touchdown on the night and a 33-14 lead five seconds into the fourth quarter.
Moore capped off the night with his longest run of the game, going 64-yards up the Omaha South sideline with 6:47 left in the contest.
Sellon, who finished with a team-high four receptions for 68 yards, wrapped up the win with an interception of his own in the end zone to thwart Omaha South's final drive.
Fremont will have a short week to prepare for Lincoln North Star, as the Navigators come to Fremont Thursday.