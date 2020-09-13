Moore paces Tigers with four scores in blowout win

Fremont’s varsity offense came out for the opening drive of the second half after recovering an onside kick to begin the third quarter and put up the final Tiger touchdown of the night with Sintek hooking up with Glause again, this time from 20 yards out.

The varsity Fremont defense held Bellevue East scoreless before 186 yards - 118 rushing, 68 passing - for the game.

“Defensively, we needed to shore some things up and I thought we did that,” Jennings said. “We still have some work to do obviously.”

The Chieftain finally broke through late in the fourth quarter with a pair of scores in a battle of the back-ups to set the final score at 42-14.

Fremont played their back-ups for the majority of the second half.

“I think it is super important, especially when its a game where you’re on top and it feels a little bit better and everybody is a little bit happier about things,” Jennings said on getting some of the younger players varsity experience.

Fremont moves to 2-1 on the year with the win and will host Grand Island on Friday. The Islanders are coming off a 35-10 loss to Lincoln Southeast.

