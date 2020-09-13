Moore paces Tigers with four scores in blowout win

BELLEVUE - Fremont put up 42-unanswered points to secure a 42-14 win over Bellevue East Friday night.
“I thought we came out and executed the game plan really both on offense and defense,” coach Lee Jennings said. “
Junior running back Micah Moore dominated the Chieftains, rushing for 185 yards on 23 carries.
“With it being a little bit wet and a little bit unknown, we really leaned on him,” Jennings said. “Those guys up front have a great job for him.”
He started his night with 15-yard scamper to put the Tigers up 7-0 in the early going.
Junior quarterback Carter Sintek found Dawson Glause for a 59-yard strike and a 14-0 lead late in the opening stanza.
Sintek finished 6 of 9 for 153 yards and two scores.
The second quarter belonged to Moore, who scored three times with runs of nine-, seven- and 10-yards, opening up a 35-0 lead.
This is the fourth-straight week Moore has eclipsed 100-rushing yards and 20 carries dating back to last season.
“(Moore) is really mature and able to handle a load like that and has really come into his own as far as running back this year,” Jennings.
Fremont’s varsity offense came out for the opening drive of the second half after recovering an onside kick to begin the third quarter and put up the final Tiger touchdown of the night with Sintek hooking up with Glause again, this time from 20 yards out.
The varsity Fremont defense held Bellevue East scoreless before 186 yards - 118 rushing, 68 passing - for the game.
“Defensively, we needed to shore some things up and I thought we did that,” Jennings said. “We still have some work to do obviously.”
The Chieftain finally broke through late in the fourth quarter with a pair of scores in a battle of the back-ups to set the final score at 42-14.
Fremont played their back-ups for the majority of the second half.
“I think it is super important, especially when its a game where you’re on top and it feels a little bit better and everybody is a little bit happier about things,” Jennings said on getting some of the younger players varsity experience.
Fremont moves to 2-1 on the year with the win and will host Grand Island on Friday. The Islanders are coming off a 35-10 loss to Lincoln Southeast.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!