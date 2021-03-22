Morales scored four goals in Tigers rout of Omaha North

The Fremont boys soccer team routed Omaha North and took Papillion-La Vista to penalty kicks in the Tigers home tournament Saturday.

Fremont beat Vikings 11-1 behind four goals from Edgar Morales.

Morales popped in the first two goals of the day in the first eight minutes of action. He finished off his first half hat trick in the 23rd minute.

Jeremy Bernal, Joel Barcenas, Gerardo Ayala and Alexis Paz all go in on the scoring action in the first half.

Ayala and Morales tacked on two more goals in the second half before CK Dieu tallied the final two goals of the game.

Caleb Kirby picked up the win in the net, securing seven saves and also dished out two assists.

The championship match against the Monarchs featured a scoreless first half.

Paz scored the lone Tiger goal in regulation.

In the penalty kicks, Papillion-La Vista converted all five of their PK's with Fremont matching for the first four shots before missing the fifth.

Fremont is 1-2 on the year

