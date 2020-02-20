Moser advances to semifinals

OMAHA—Fremont High junior Garret Moser advanced to the Class A semifinals with two wins during the last session of the NSAA Individual Wrestling Championships Thursday at CHI Health Center.

Moser improved to 38-7 on the season in the 220-pound weight class after pinning Alex Rodriguez of Grand Island in 2:26 and then holding off Tyler Robinson of Papillion-La Vista South 2-0 in his quarterfinal match.

“When he goes in and wrestles people for the first time he’s able to get his shots and ties going and with that get a takedown,” FHS coach Ben Wilcox said. “We knew going into the tournament that he had a solid shot at getting to the semifinals and now he’s there so why not make the finals.”

Moser will next face Mikey Vasquez of Omaha South in Friday’s semifinals.

FHS heavyweight Kade Richardson finished 1-1 on the day. He pinned Garrett Beeck of Lincoln Pius X in :56 in his opening match but ran into Isaac Trumble of Millard South in the quarterfinals. Trumble improved to 48-0 with his win over Richardson.

Richardson takes on