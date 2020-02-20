Moser advances to semifinals

OMAHA—Fremont High junior Garret Moser advanced to the Class A semifinals with two wins during the last session of the NSAA Individual Wrestling Championships Thursday at CHI Health Center.
Moser improved to 38-7 on the season in the 220-pound weight class after pinning Alex Rodriguez of Grand Island in 2:26 and then holding off Tyler Robinson of Papillion-La Vista South 2-0 in his quarterfinal match.
“When he goes in and wrestles people for the first time he’s able to get his shots and ties going and with that get a takedown,” FHS coach Ben Wilcox said. “We knew going into the tournament that he had a solid shot at getting to the semifinals and now he’s there so why not make the finals.”
Moser will next face Mikey Vasquez of Omaha South in Friday’s semifinals.
FHS heavyweight Kade Richardson finished 1-1 on the day. He pinned Garrett Beeck of Lincoln Pius X in :56 in his opening match but ran into Isaac Trumble of Millard South in the quarterfinals. Trumble improved to 48-0 with his win over Richardson.
Richardson takes on
“His career has been up and down. He’s had some very big wins and some setbacks that he has overcome,” Wilcox said. “In the second round, he went up against a Division I wrestler that is just at a different level that anybody else in the state.”
Thomas Wentz lost his first match of the day at 160 pounds due to injury. Wilcox said there is a good chance that he will be ready for Friday’s competition.
Senior Seth Redding (182 pounds) and Freshman Benny Alfaro (195) both lost their opening match for the Tigers and will face a tough road through wrestlebacks to finish with a medal.
Redding begins while Alfaro opens the second day of action with
“There are matches on the backside that both of these guys can win,” Wilcox said of Redding and Alfaro. “.”
CLASS A
TEAM SCORING: Millard South 88, Kearney 57.5, Lincoln East 56, Columbus 53.5, Omaha Central 49.5, North Platte 35.5, Grand Island 33, Norfolk 31, Papillion-La Vista 31, Omaha Burke 27.5, Millard North 27, Omaha Bryan 27, Bellevue East 24.5, Papillion-LV South 24, Gretna 20, Omaha Westside 14, Fremont 13, Bellevue West 11, Creighton Prep 11, Lincoln Southeast 11, Millard West 11, Lincoln Northeast 7, Omaha South 7, Elkhorn 4, Elkhorn South 4, Lincoln Southwest 4, Omaha North 4, Lincoln High 2, Lincoln North Star 2.
FRIDAY’S SEMIFINALS
106—Julio Reyes, Omaha Burke (41-2) vs. Keith Smith, Lincoln East (35-4) Adrian Bice, Columbus (47-4) vs. Darrelle Bonam, Omaha Central (7-3).
113—Caleb Coyle, Millard South (43-2) vs. Archer Heelan, Kearney (37-6) Brandon Baustert, Lincoln East (38-4) vs. Noor Salat, Omaha Bryan (44-2).
120—Clay Cerny, Columbus (36-13) vs. Garrett Grice, Bellevue East (42-1) Joel Adams, Millard South (39-9) vs. Emilio Haynes, Omaha Central (33-1).
126—Rylie Steele, Kearney (38-10) vs. Jaylan Ruffin, North Platte (43-6) Blake Cushing, Grand Island (37-4) vs. Ian Rudner, Papillion-La Vista (37-12).
132—Jakason Burks, Omaha Burke (46-0) vs. Daniel Derosier, Bellevue East (44-3) Darian Diaz, North Platte (19-1) vs. Conor Knopick, Millard South (37-2).
138—Brayden Smith, Kearney (41-2) vs. Tyler Antoniak, Millard South (50-0) Brody Arrants, Grand Island (38-10) vs. Cody Niemiec, Papillion-La Vista (8-1).
145—Tyler Salpas, Grand Island (28-16) vs. Alex Irizzary, Papillion-LV South (30-6) Ray Hubbard, Omaha Central (17-5) vs. Antrell Taylor, Millard South (25-1).
152—Joshua Licking, Norfolk (42-3), vs. Deon Davis, Omaha Central (32-4) Gauge McBride, Kearney (44-5) vs. Cole Price, Papillion-La Vista (44-4).
160—Brayden Splater, Norfolk (36-9) vs. Maxx Mayfield, Lincoln East (54-0) Ethan Valencia, Millard West (36-5) vs. Brogan Zegers, Lincoln Southeast (36-14).
170—Grant Lyman, Lincoln East (53-2) vs. Jack McDonnell, Bellevue West (23-1) Jack Larchick, Gretna (29-10) vs. Blayze Standley, Columbus (47-3).
182—Gavyn Brauer, North Platte (34-8) vs. Ian Byington, Millard South (40-9) Anthony Deanda, Columbus (50-4) vs. TJ Huber, Gretna (22-11).
195—Tony Pray, Creighton Prep (47-0) vs. Alex Hunt, Kearney (28-22) Jon Keller, Millard North (33-4) vs. Kasten Gage, Columbus (54-1).
220—Mikey Vasquez, Omaha South (19-2) vs. Garret Moser, Fremont (38-7) Connor Hoy, Millard South (36-10) vs. Jaylon Walker, Omaha Bryan (40-3).
285—Isaac Trumble, Millard South (48-0) vs. Jayden Schrader, Lincoln North Star (41-7) Zephaniah Sivels, Millard North (25-3) vs. Cade Haberman, Omaha Westside (39-2).
