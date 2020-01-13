LINCOLN — The Fremont High School wrestling team was far from full strength on Friday for the Gator Invitational at Lincoln North Star.
Missing several key performers, the Tigers finished eighth in the tournament.
Kearney won the team championship with 214 points while Millard North was the runner-up with 148. Elkhorn South was third with 125 while Lincoln Southeast was fourth with 109. The Tigers finished with 57.
“Unfortunately we had five starters out for various reasons so we weren’t able to score as many team points as we usually do,” Fremont coach Ben Wilcox said. “However, it is starting to look like everyone will be back in the lineup for the HAC (Heartland Athletic Conference) meet this weekend.”
Garret Moser of the Tigers won the championship at 220 pounds.
Moser opened with a win due to injury default of Hunter Towle of North Star. He then pinned Benjamin Hazel of Bellevue West in 1:26. In the finals, Moser pinned Dario Rodriguez of Kearney in 5:26.
Sebastian Villagomez of the Tigers placed third at 120 pounds. He opened with a 14-5 major decision over Kameron Robbins of Millard North. After losing by fall (2:34) to Caleb Durr of Lincoln Southeast, Villagomez rebounded with a 1-0 decision over Daniel Walters of Elkhorn South. He then beat Robbins 8-6 in the third-place match.
“Garret and Sebastian are hard-working kids who come to practice each day with a positive attitude and a desire to improve,” Wilcox said.
Tommy Wentz finished fourth at 160. He finished 2-2 in the tournament and lost a 3-2 decision to Tate Kuchera of Kearney in the third-place match.
Kearney ruled the tournament from start to finish. The Bearcats were led by eight finalists and four champions. Kearney’s champions were Perry Swarm at 106, Rylie Steele at 126, Gauge Fergurson at 145 and Gage McBride at 152.
The HAC meet is scheduled for 9:30 Saturday morning at Lincoln Pius.
Gator Invite
Team Scores — Kearney 214, Millard North 148, Elkhorn South 125, Lincoln Southeast 109, Lincoln Pius 72.5, Lincoln North Star 72, Bellevue West 63.5, Fremont 57.