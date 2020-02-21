Moser to wrestle for third

OMAHA — Garrett Moser will wrestle for third place in the NSAA State Individual Wrestling Championships after dropping a 6-2 decision to Mikey Vasquez of Omaha South in a 220-pound semifinal matchup Friday night at CHI Health Center.

Vasquez earned two takedowns in the first period of their Class A match. Moser managed an escape and trailed 4-1 heading into the second.

Moser broke free for an escape to start the second but consecutive stalling penalties in the third period put Vasquez up 6-2 and then a late takedown made it 8-2.

Moser’s consolation final match Saturday morning will be a first-round rematch against Alex Rodriguez of Grand Island. Moser pinned Rodriguez on Thursday. A win puts the junior in the third-place match while a loss will put him in the fifth-place match.

Thomas Wentz (160) and Benny Alfaro (195) won their consolation first-round matches for Fremont but lost in the second round.

Wentz beat Caleb Kriens of South Sioux City 3-1 and then lost 10-5 in sudden victory to Deson Stapleton of Omaha Burke.

Alfaro, a freshman, pinned Joshua Denton of Omaha North in 1:24 before getting pinned by Jackson Arend of Gretna in 4:09.