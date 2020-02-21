Moser to wrestle for third

OMAHA — Garrett Moser will wrestle for third place in the NSAA State Individual Wrestling Championships after dropping a 6-2 decision to Mikey Vasquez of Omaha South in a 220-pound semifinal matchup Friday night at CHI Health Center.
Vasquez earned two takedowns in the first period of their Class A match. Moser managed an escape and trailed 4-1 heading into the second.
Moser broke free for an escape to start the second but consecutive stalling penalties in the third period put Vasquez up 6-2 and then a late takedown made it 8-2.
Moser’s consolation final match Saturday morning will be a first-round rematch against Alex Rodriguez of Grand Island. Moser pinned Rodriguez on Thursday. A win puts the junior in the third-place match while a loss will put him in the fifth-place match.
Thomas Wentz (160) and Benny Alfaro (195) won their consolation first-round matches for Fremont but lost in the second round.
Wentz beat Caleb Kriens of South Sioux City 3-1 and then lost 10-5 in sudden victory to Deson Stapleton of Omaha Burke.
Alfaro, a freshman, pinned Joshua Denton of Omaha North in 1:24 before getting pinned by Jackson Arend of Gretna in 4:09.
Senior heavyweight Kade Richardson lost his consolation second-round match.
Senior Seth Redding (182) lost his consolation first-round match.
Class B
Arlington’s Josh Miller and Remington Gay will wrestle for a gold medal.
Miller dominated his 160-pound semifinal match against Tyler Nelson of Norris 7-0. The junior will face overall top seed Izaak Hunsley of Hastings in the finals.
Gay easily defeated Tryton Travnicek of Scottsbluff in a heavyweight semifinal match by fall in :53. He will battle Mike Leather dale of Wayne in the finals
Hunter Gilmore suffered his first loss of the season in the semifinals of the 132-pound bracket. Trevor Reinke of Beatrice defeated the junior 6-2. Gilmore will battle Logan Jaixen of Columbus Lakeview in Saturday’s consolation finals.
Kobe Wilkins (182) defeated Braden Hanson of Blair in the heartbreak round and will wrestle Brekyn Papineau of Aurora in Saturday’s consolation finals.
Wilkins won his consolation second-round match earlier in the day by major decision 8-0 over Dietrich Lecher of Sidney.
Trevor Cooley (120), Alex Luttig (152) lost their consolation first-round matches.
Wahoo's Malachi Bordovsky (120), Peyten Walling (152), Trey Shanahan (160), Cooper Hancock (170), and Kole Bordovsky (195)
Malachi Bordovsky (120), Walling (152), Shanahan (160), Hancock (170), and Kole Bordovsky (195) all won their consolation second-round matches.
Sebastian Lausterer (126) lost his consolation first-round match.
Class D
Cedar Bluffs senior Tanner Kiefer (220) lost his consolation third-round match to Andrew Burnett of Anselmo-Merna. Kiefer pinned Remington Hodges of Hitchcock County in 4:56 earlier in the day in his consolation second-round match.
Howells-Dodge’s Carter Throener (220) and Kyle Pickhinke (285) will wrestle for third place.
Wyatt Hegemann (170) and Trevor Schumacher (182) won both of their consolation first- and second-round matches. Hegemann won 4-2 in sudden victory and by pin in 1:29 while Schumacher picked up two major decisions, 12-0 and 11-2.
Also winning in the consolation second round for the Jaguars were Levi Belina (160), who won by fall in 1:52 and Jestin Bayer, who won by fall in :59.