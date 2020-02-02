Fremont High junior Garret Moser improved to 29-5 on the season by winning the 220-pound title at the Norfolk Invitational Saturday.
As a team the Tigers fifth out of seven teams with 55 points. Grand Island won the meet with 172.5 points and Columbus was second with 165 points.
Moser defeated Chris Shiney of Millard North 16-4 in the semifinals and then pinned Alex Rodriguez of Grand Island in 2:34 in the championship match.
Thomas Wentz placed third for Fremont at 160 pounds.
The junior reached the semifinals after pinned Mac Shevlin of Columbus in 2:48. Wentz lost 5-1 to eventual runner-up Brayden Splater of Norfolk 5-1 in the semis. He then earned a 10-4 decision over Caleb Kriens of South Sioux City 10-4 to reach the third-place match where he held on to defeat Kolby Lukasiewicz of Grand Island 3-2.
Placing fourth for the Tigers were Sebastian Villagomez at 120 pounds, Jarren Hammond at 126 pounds and Benny Alfaro at 195 pounds.
You have free articles remaining.
Jacob Knudsen (106 pounds), Orland Estrada (113), Brody Robinson (138), Justin Leon (145), Jacob Marsh (152), Austin Settles (170) and Kade Richardson (285) wrestled but did not place for Fremont.
NORFOLK INVITATIONAL
TEAM SCORES: Grand Island 172.5, Columbus 165, Millard North 160, Norfolk 154, Fremont 55, South Sioux City 37, Lincoln Northeast 27.
CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES: 106--Bice, Columbus, pinned Obermiller, 3:36; 113--Pedro, Grand Island, pinned Allerheiligen, Millard North, 1:59; 120--Ruiz, Grand Island, dec. Cerny, Columbus, 4-2; 126--Cushing, Grand Island, dec. Godfrey, Norfolk, 10-3; 132--Dittmer, Norfolk, dec. Kingery, 5-4; 138--Meink, Millard North, dec. Arrants, Grand Island, 8-2; 145--Salpas, Grand Island, dec. Licking, 7-4; 152--Licking, Norfolk, dec. Iburg, Columbus, 8-1; 160--Espinoza, Millard North, TBH-1 over Splater, 2-1; 170--Standley, Columbus, pinned Rinn, Millard North, 1:29; 182--DeAnda, Columbus, dec. Mangelsen, Norfolk, 7-1; 195--Grape, Columbus, pinned Keller, Millard North, 3:37; 220--Moser, Fremont, pinned Rodriguez, Grand Island, 2:34; 285--Sivels, Millard North, pinned Ngeleka, South Sioux City, 5:18.
NOTABLE THIRD PLACE MATCHES -- 120--Dylan Busch, Norfolk, dec. Sebastian Villagomez, Fremont, 4-3: 126--Andon Stenger, Columbus pinned Jarren Hammond, Fremont, 2:18; 195--Laikon Ames, Norfolk pinned Benny Alfaro, Fremont, 2:17.