Elkhorn Mount Michael swept the doubles matches on its way to defeating Fremont High School 7-2 in a tennis dual Tuesday at the Tigers’ courts.
“I knew this was going to be a tough match for us,” Fremont coach Justin Bigsby said. “Mount Michael has a solid team and they are one of the leading contenders in Class B this year. They have quite a bit of veteran players on their team whereas we are still looking a little inexperienced.”
Junior Alex Bigsby of the Tigers defeated Isaac Gart 8-2 at No. 1 singles.
“Alex played another very solid singles match,” Coach Bigsby said. “Isaac is the front runner for No. 1 singles in Class B this year and has a very big game. But I think Alex felt like he had something to prove today and he went about it convincingly. He had a definite strategy he wanted to use and, for the most part, it worked well.”
Another FHS junior, Shane Miller, defeated Ethan Pentel 8-5 at No. 4 singles.
“Shane played one of his best singles matches of the year so far,” Bigsby said. “Ethan (who is from Fremont, but plays for the Knights) has really improved his game since last year, but Shane was very poised down the stretch. He won a crucial game at 6-5 and then closed out the match well.”
In junior varsity action, the Knights prevailed 15-4.
Jaden Mark (6-3), Gage Ritthaler (7-5) and Colby Robinson (6-2) won singles matches for the Tigers. In doubles, Jacob Santora and Mark earned a 6-4 win.
The Tigers will host Lincoln East in a dual at 4 Thursday afternoon.
EMM 7, FHS 2
Singles Matches
No. 1 — Justin Bigsby, F, def. Isaac Gart, 8-2. No. 2 — Will Mallisee, EMM, def. Cameron Indra, 8-1. No. 3 — Peyton Rosenfels, EMM, def. Avery Martin, 8-2. No. 4 — Shane Miller, F, def. Ethan Pentel, 8-5. No. 5 — Logan Hock, EMM, def. Anthony Siemer, 8-0. No. 6 — Alex Payne, EMM, def. Sebastian Villagomez, 8-5.
Exhibition
Jose Castillo, EMM, def. Kenan Brodd, 8-1. Colin Eich, EMM, def. Will Furnas, 8-1. Eric Kaps, EMM, def. Logan Schlautman, 8-5. Henry Hohman, EMM, def. Wyatt Kreifels, 8-0.
Doubles
No. 1 — Rosenfels and Pentel, EMM, def. Martin and Miller, 9-7. No. 2 — Peyton and Hock, EMM, def. Villagomez and Seimer, 8-1. Gart and Mallisse, EMM, def. Bigsby and Indra, 8-4.