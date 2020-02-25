Mount Michael knocks off Wahoo High in subdistrict final

No. 4-ranked Mount Michael defeated No. 3 Wahoo High 69-58 in the boys B-4 Subdistrict final Tuesday night in Wahoo.
The Knights used fast starts in the first and third quarters to get the win. MM outscored the Warriors 20-13 in the first quarter and 15-11 in the third.
Trey Scheef led Wahoo with 16 points and Trevor Kasischke added 10.
Mount Michael's Brad Bennett scored a game-high 22 points. Kyle Pelan added 11 points.
MOUNT MICHAEL 68, WAHOO 59
|Mount Michael
|20
|12
|15
|21
|--
|68
|Wahoo
|13
|13
|11
|22
|--
|59
Mount Michael--Gonzalez 4, Lopez 7, Chouinard 9, Hottovy 3, Pelan 11, Bennett 22, Lorensen 3, Brink 9.
Wahoo--Madrid 5, Keeney 7, Hancock 6, Harris 8, Scheef 16, Kasischke 10, Waido 7.