Mueller's shutout keeps FSB Seniors season alive

NORFOLK—The First State Bank Post 20 Seniors bounced back from its first loss in the A6 district tournament with a 3-0 win over Columbus to keep their season alive Monday.
“Any day that you show up the ball park not knowing if its going to be your last day or not, those are days where you have a little bit of extra pressure on you, but our kids handled it fine,” First State Bank coach Jeff Hayden said.
Post 20 got all the offense it would need within the first two batters of the ball game.
Dawson Glause got things started with a single, then took two bases on a passed ball. Jax Sorensen delieved an RBI single to score Glause.
Landon Mueller took care of the rest, going all seven innings without allowing a run.
“That was a big win for districts,” Mueller said.
Mueller’s full distance effort helps preserve the remaining First State Bank pitching staff for the one, possibly two games Tuesday
Things did get a bit hairy in the bottom of the seventh.
First State Bank took a 3-0 lead into the home half of the inning after Jax Sorensen cashed in a run with an RBI triple in the third and Glause brought in Conner Richmond—who beat out an infield single by sliding into first base—with a sacrifice fly.
Columbus notched a pair of singles to start the final half inning of play.
“Just really pitch to contact, hope for a strikeout, but just pitch to contact and get as many outs as quick as possible,” Mueller said on his approach to the seventh inning.
Mueller netted two outs while also loading the bases with a walk—his third of the game—prompting a full infield visit at the mound.
“One was, he was pretty close to his (pitch count) number, so we wanted to give Brady (Benson) a little bit more time to get loose, but also too we were a pitch away and that’s what I told them,” Hayden said.
Mueller did exactly that, procuring the final out of the day on the next pitch, inducing an infield pop up to complete the shutout.
He finished the day scattering six hits—
Three outs separated the First State Bank Post 20 Seniors from being in the drivers seat for the A6 district title Sunday night.
By the time Post 20 recorded the final, Gretna had flipped the game on its head, transforming a 3-0 FSB in to a 7-3 deficit for Post 20.
First State Bank rallied to get back within a run, 7-6, with the tying run on second before the Dragons shut the door.
“We put ourselves in a position where we had an opportunity to get three outs and get out of here with a victory and we just didn’t do that,” Hayden said. Sunday. “That the thing about this game...you have to continue to make plays. Baseball doesn’t have a clock.”
Post 20 leaned on Carter Sintek to get them into position to knock off the No. 1 seed.
Sintek delivered, tossing six shutout innings while providing the only run for most of the night with a solo home run in the bottom of the fourth.
Fremont added a pair of insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth, with Cal Janke and Camden McKenzie both sending sacrifice flies to centerfield for a 3-0 lead going into the final inning.
After seeing Sintek for six frames, the Gretna offense finally solved his riddle at the plate.
A trio of singles plus a strikeout, the 10th of the night by Sintek, set up Gretna with the bases loaded with one out.
An error on an infield hit, plus a wild pitch crept Gretna back within a run, 3-2.
Another infielder error allowed the Dragons to tie the game, ending Sintek’s day on the hill.
Jack Cooper was tasked with preserving the tie.
A single and a strikeout by Cooper put First State Bank an out away from keeping the game tied.
A bases loaded walk gave the Dragons the lead for good.
The next at-bat a bases clearing double cemented Gretna’s advantage at 7-3.
First State Bank didn’t go quietly into the night.
Conner Richmond started the rally, wearing a pitch followed by Glause working a walk.
First State Bank went down to its final out before Janke beat out an infield single to get a run back.
Back-to-back singles by McKenzie and Gifford brought in two more runs.
Landon Mueller nearly had the game-tying hit, but his hard grounder up the middle was snagged by the pitcher, ending Fremont’s rally and the game.
To reach the quarterfinals, First State Bank had to survive a scare from Grand Island Home Federal.
Post 20 built up an 8-0 lead with all eight runs coming in the top of the first.
The first five Fremont batters reached base with McKenzie’s bases clearing double accounting for three runs.
Four singles and walk allowed four more runs to score, giving First State Bank the run-rule advantage from the onset.
Glause kept the Grand Island bats at bay for three shutout innings, striking out three while scattering four hits.
Fremont called upon Brady Benson to preserve the shutout for two innings. Benson was able to keep Grand Island off the board until the fifth.
Back-to-back singles to start the inning in addition to a walk loaded the bases for Home Federal, who parlayed the early hits into two runs.
Fremont got one run back in the bottom of the sixth with three-straight two-out singles capped off by an RBI hit from Richmond, but couldn’t regain the eight-run advantage it held for most of the afternoon.
Grand Island took advantage of avoiding the early ending by scoring six runs in the sixth off Cooper, cutting the First State Bank lead down to 9-8. Landon Mueller came on to get the final two outs of the inning, yielding a single and two walks before escaping the frame with two pop outs.
First State Bank turned to Sintek to secure the save in the seventh, He issued a pair of two-out walks before ending the game with a punch out, his second of the inning.