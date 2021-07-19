Mueller's shutout keeps FSB Seniors season alive

Columbus notched a pair of singles to start the final half inning of play.

“Just really pitch to contact, hope for a strikeout, but just pitch to contact and get as many outs as quick as possible,” Mueller said on his approach to the seventh inning.

Mueller netted two outs while also loading the bases with a walk—his third of the game—prompting a full infield visit at the mound.

“One was, he was pretty close to his (pitch count) number, so we wanted to give Brady (Benson) a little bit more time to get loose, but also too we were a pitch away and that’s what I told them,” Hayden said.

Mueller did exactly that, procuring the final out of the day on the next pitch, inducing an infield pop up to complete the shutout.

He finished the day scattering six hits—

Three outs separated the First State Bank Post 20 Seniors from being in the drivers seat for the A6 district title Sunday night.

By the time Post 20 recorded the final, Gretna had flipped the game on its head, transforming a 3-0 FSB in to a 7-3 deficit for Post 20.

First State Bank rallied to get back within a run, 7-6, with the tying run on second before the Dragons shut the door.