Mueller's walk-off gives FSB Seniors 4-3 win

Landon Mueller delivered in the clutch to give the First State Bank Post 20 Seniors a 4-3 win over Lincoln Pius X Tuesday night.

Mueller stepped up to the plate in the bottom of the seventh with the bases loaded in a 3-3 tied game.

On the second pitch of the at-bat, Mueller laced a single to centerfield, giving First State Bank the walk-off win.

Fremont got out to an early lead with Sam Gifford singling to center, driving in Cal Janke, who led off the bottom of the second with a single.

FSB’s lead last until the top half of the third when Pius turned a two-out walk issued by Post 20 starter Hunter Mueller into a run to tie the game.

First State Bank retook the lead in the bottom half of the inning with a pair of runs.

Dawson Glause got on with a single to start the inning, then stole second.

A ball in play off the bat of Jax Sorensen was misplayed by the Pius second baseman, allowing Glause to score from second.

A single by Janke brought in Sorensen to finish off Fremont’s scoring until the seventh.