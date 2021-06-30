Mueller's walk-off gives FSB Seniors 4-3 win

Landon Mueller delivered in the clutch to give the First State Bank Post 20 Seniors a 4-3 win over Lincoln Pius X Tuesday night.
Mueller stepped up to the plate in the bottom of the seventh with the bases loaded in a 3-3 tied game.
On the second pitch of the at-bat, Mueller laced a single to centerfield, giving First State Bank the walk-off win.
Fremont got out to an early lead with Sam Gifford singling to center, driving in Cal Janke, who led off the bottom of the second with a single.
FSB’s lead last until the top half of the third when Pius turned a two-out walk issued by Post 20 starter Hunter Mueller into a run to tie the game.
First State Bank retook the lead in the bottom half of the inning with a pair of runs.
Dawson Glause got on with a single to start the inning, then stole second.
A ball in play off the bat of Jax Sorensen was misplayed by the Pius second baseman, allowing Glause to score from second.
A single by Janke brought in Sorensen to finish off Fremont’s scoring until the seventh.
Pius got a run back in the top of the fourth and the top of the fifth to tie the game, setting up Landon Mueller’s heroics.
Sam Gifford picked up the win, tossing two no-hit innings in relief with five strikeouts.
Jack Cooper bridged the gap between Hunter Mueller, who went 2 2/3 innings allowing three hits and one run, and Gifford. Cooper allowed four hits and two runs.
FSB Juniors topple GretnaAn eight-run fourth inning allowed the First State Bank Post 20 Juniors to beat Gretna 11-3 Wednesday.
Fremont trailed 3-2 going into the bottom of the fourth before exploding for eight runs.
FSB took advantage of six free passes issued by the Gretna pitching staff in the frame—five walks and a hit batter.
Dom Escovedo delivered a bases loaded double to break up a 3-3 tie.
Griffen Helgenberger deliever a two-RBI single after First State Bank reloaded the bases to cap off the scoring in the inning.
The Juniors walked it off in the bottom of the fifth as Colin Ridder singled to bring in Jackson Cyza, who started the inning by wearing a pitch, to invoke the run rule.
Cyza picked up the win in relief of Ryan Dix, tossing two innings of no-hit baseball.
Jariel Ortiz got the final two outs of the game on the mound.