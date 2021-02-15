 Skip to main content
Mullally wins district title for North Bend Central
  Updated
North Bend

Ethan Mullally will be the lone North Bend Central wrestler at state after winning the 152lbs division at the Class C District 1 meet Saturday.

Mullally won his quarterfinals match with a first period pin, the grinded out a pair of close decision to claim the crown. 

Mullally beat Carson Thompson with a 6-5 decision in the semifinals, then held off Clayton Harris of David City with a 4-2 decision. 

Dominic Conway (113), Ethan Norton (120), Jake Hunke (160) and Jace Owen (285) all reached the consolation semifinals, but were unable to advance to the third place match. 

The Class C tournament begins at 5 p.m. Friday under the new configuration with the quarterfinals and the first and second round of wrestlebacks.

The tournament will continue at 1 p.m. Saturday with the semifinals, third round of wrestlebacks, the consolation semifinals and the third and fifth place matches followed by the finals at 5 p.m.

