Mullally wins district title for North Bend Central

Ethan Mullally will be the lone North Bend Central wrestler at state after winning the 152lbs division at the Class C District 1 meet Saturday.

Mullally won his quarterfinals match with a first period pin, the grinded out a pair of close decision to claim the crown.

Mullally beat Carson Thompson with a 6-5 decision in the semifinals, then held off Clayton Harris of David City with a 4-2 decision.

Dominic Conway (113), Ethan Norton (120), Jake Hunke (160) and Jace Owen (285) all reached the consolation semifinals, but were unable to advance to the third place match.

The Class C tournament begins at 5 p.m. Friday under the new configuration with the quarterfinals and the first and second round of wrestlebacks.

The tournament will continue at 1 p.m. Saturday with the semifinals, third round of wrestlebacks, the consolation semifinals and the third and fifth place matches followed by the finals at 5 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0