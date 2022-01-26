Murphy's three sparks Fremont past Southwest

A late run by No. 3 Fremont gave the Tigers enough separation to hold on for a 49-45 win over No. 7 Lincoln Southwest Tuesday.

“We’ve had a few of those games where we’ve shot it so well and we get thinking that it’s always going to be like that in every game,” said Fremont coach Kelly Flynn. “We tell them in practice it’s not always going to be like that, especially when you are going up against a team that locks up like Southwest does.”

The Silver Hawks defense locked up the Tigers for most of the night, forcing 14 Tigers turnovers.

The result was a 35-31 deficit for Fremont midway through the fourth quarter.

McKenna Murphy provided the spark the Tigers needed, cashing in a corner three pointer.

“That was a big jump start and you could see that little bit of confidence,” Flynn said.

Taylor McCabe followed a three of her own in transition to push the Tigers in front.

The duo each added a lay-up after the long range shots with McCabe’s coming after a steal on an inbounds pass.

“I pick my moments, that's what smart defenders do,” McCabe said. "You can't go for steals every single play, so you have to find players weaknesses and go off of that."

Macy Bryant capped off the 12-0 run, setting Fremont’s lead at 43-35.

Lincoln Southwest made things interesting down the stretch, cutting the game down to a possession twice.

Bella Keaton sealed the win by making three out of four free throws in a pair of trips to the line.

“That game is going to be good for us down the stretch because we did have to play for 32 minutes and had to battle and find other ways to score,” Flynn said.

The win extends Fremont’s unbeaten streak to 15 games.

The victory was a far cry from Fremont’s first win over Southwest - a 69-42 victory in the HAC tournament.

The Tigers held just a 10-7 lead at the end of one.

During the opening eight minutes of action, McCabe made history, knocking down a pair of three’s to become the 14th women’s basketball player to eclipse 2,000 career points.

She came into the game needing just four to reach the milestone and finished the game with 21 to pace Fremont.

Turnovers forced by the Silver Hawks in the second quarter snowballed into Southwest tying the game at 19-all, then taking a 24-23 lead into the locker room on a last second shot.

Sarah Shepard approached a double-double in the victory hauling in 12 rebounds to go along with seven points

Fremont returns to action Friday, traveling to Norfolk (3-11).

