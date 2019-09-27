Fremont High School football coach Seth McClain knew Millard North was much better than the Mustangs' 0-4 record would indicate entering Friday night's game at Heedum Field.
The Mustangs went out and proved that by spoiling the Tigers' homecoming with a 34-13 victory. The loss drops Fremont to 3-2 on the season.
"They are the best 0-4 team I've ever seen," McClain said. "They are physical and they have guys that were injured that are now healthy. No. 8 (quarterback Ben Weindel) is a stud. When he gets into the open field, it is hard to contain him."
North's losses this season came against No. 2 Millard West (30-0), No. 7 Elkhorn South (42-14), No. 3 Millard South (44-7) and No. 9 Omaha Creighton Prep (31-30).
"You wait until it gets cold and crappy, they are going to give teams fits," McClain said. "Our kids matched them physicality-wise. We did some good things, but we just couldn't stop them a few times."
That included the Mustangs' first offensive series. North overcame a pair of penalties on a 70-yard drive that culminated with Weindel's 7-yard touchdown run with 8:49 left. Senior running back Andrew Bednar had runs of 13 and 44 yards on the march. Tyson Todd's kick made it 7-0.
Bednar broke loose for a 75-yard touchdown run on the Mustangs' next offensive play, but a penalty negated the score. The running of Weindel and Gabriel Terry kept the drive alive, however. Bednar covered the final 10 yards and Todd's kick made it 14-0 with 1:15 left in the first quarter.
McClain noted that the Tigers didn't fold after falling behind by two touchdowns.
"The kids stuck together tonight and played hard," he said. "We had a better team effort tonight. Our kids had a great attitude."
Fremont answered the Bednar touchdown with a scoring drove of its own.
Quarterback Jack Cooper started the 74-yard march with completions of 5 yards (to Dawson Glause) and 13 yards (to Jax Sorensen). Drew Sellon later had a key 21-yard reception on third down to keep the march alive.
Cooper connected with Massimo Lojing on an 11-yard TD pass. Jace Lamkins' conversion kick cut the deficit to 14-7 early in the second quarter.
Carter Newill nailed Weindel for a 5-yard loss and Quintin Rudder got a third-down stop to force a punt by the Mustangs. The kick of 0 yards gave the Tigers a first down at the MN 38.
The Tigers got as far as the 23, but a holding penalty backed them up. Blake Closman ended the drive with an interception.
"That was huge," McClain said. "We were right there, but then we got a penalty. ... Then they broke a big run on us."
On the second play following the turnover, Weindel kept the ball and went 47 yards to the FHS 35. Five plays later, Weindel connected with Jadus Ellis on a 14-yard touchdown pass with :32 left in the half.
The Tigers looked like they might pull within a touchdown early in the third quarter. Cooper and Conner Richmond connected on a 15-yard pass. The Mustangs then were whistled for pass interference and unsportsmanlike conduct call giving FHS first down at the MN 12.
Cooper scrambled for 7 yards, but FHS was called for holding on the next play. Later, on third-and-21, Ellis intercepted a pass in the end zone.
North took advantage of the turnover when Bednar scored on a 10-yard run with 10:56 left in the game to make it 27-7.
The Tigers, though, fought back. Micah Moore continued his solid sophomore season by popping a 63-yard run. Three plays later, Moore scored on a 1-yard plunge.
Bednar finished the scoring with a 9-yard TD run with 5:42 remaining.
The Tigers play Friday at Papillion-La Vista.