NBC girls move on to subdistrict final

North Bend Central easily defeated David City High 51-20 in the C1-4 subdistrict girls basketball action Tuesday night at David City Aquinas High School.
The Tigers will battle Wahoo High at 7 Thursday night at Aquinas for the subdistrict title.
Sydney Emanuel led eight players scoring for North Bend with a game High 15 points.
NORTH BEND CENTRAL 51, DAVID CITY 20
|David City
|6
|5
|1
|8
|--
|20
|North Bend Central
|15
|9
|15
|12
|--
|51
David City--Blum 3, Johnson 11, Vanednberg 6,
North Bend--Williams 6, Pojar 2, Post 3, K. Emanuel 8, Kluthe 4, S. Emanuel 15, Ortmeier 7, L. Emanuel 6.