NBC girls move on to subdistrict final
NBC girls move on to subdistrict final

North Bend Central easily defeated David City High 51-20 in the C1-4 subdistrict girls basketball action Tuesday night at David City Aquinas High School.

The Tigers will battle Wahoo High at 7 Thursday night at Aquinas for the subdistrict title.

Sydney Emanuel led eight players scoring for North Bend with a game High 15 points.

NORTH BEND CENTRAL 51, DAVID CITY 20 

David City--20 
North Bend Central15 15 12 --51 

David City--Blum 3, Johnson 11, Vanednberg 6, 

North Bend--Williams 6, Pojar 2, Post 3, K. Emanuel 8, Kluthe 4, S. Emanuel 15, Ortmeier 7, L. Emanuel 6. 

