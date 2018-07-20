Fremont Bergan volleyball coach Sue Wewel’s career accomplishments will be recognized Sunday by the Nebraska Coaches Association.
Wewel will receive the NCA’s Phyllis Rice Honnor Volleyball Award at 4:30 Sunday afternoon at the Lincoln Station Great Hall. The honor recognizes a coach making significant contributions to high school volleyball in the state.
“I was totally flabbergasted when I heard about it,” Wewel said. “I know it means I’ve been around a long time.”
Wewel said she didn’t know who nominated her for the award, named after Honnor, who compiled a record of 459-151 at Centennial. The veteran coach, however, is grateful for the recognition.
“You live your life and you try to do the things you are good at,” she said. “You are in the moment and you don’t really think about all the years you’ve put in. I know this means I’ve made some contributions in the field of volleyball. You don’t ever really think anyone recognizes that. When you are coaching through the years, you don’t think about it too much.”
Bergan Athletic Director Chris Rainforth said that NCA made a perfect choice for the award.
“What impresses me the most about Sue as a coach is her enthusiasm, energy and love for the girls and for the game of volleyball,” he said. “She really pours her heart and soul into the work that she does with the team and cares deeply about each every one of the girls on and off the court.”
The former Sue Breen of North Platte began coaching at Bergan in 1975. It was the first of her three stints as head coach for the Lady Knights.
She met her husband, Joe, in 1977 when he was teaching at Fort Calhoun. When the couple married in 1980, Sue got a job as a teacher and coach with the Pioneers.
After the deaths of Joe’s brother, Tom, as well as his parents, Lou and Pat, in a 10-month period, the couple moved back to Fremont in 1982. Joe left the education field to work in the family’s sporting goods business.
After a year off from coaching, Sue got a call from the late Don Watchorn, who was the athletic director at Midland Lutheran College.
“Don gave me the opportunity to coach there,” Wewel recalled.
After coaching the Lady Warriors from 1983-90, Wewel was hired as head volleyball and swim coach at Fremont High School. In 1993, the late Gary Schmidt contacted Wewel about returning to Bergan to coach
“Shalan (Joe and Sue’s oldest daughter) was starting seventh-grade that year and I thought it was a good opportunity,” Wewel said.
In 2001, Wewel guided the Lady Knights to the state tournament for the first time since 1988. In 2004, they were the Class D-1 state runner-up. Bergan also earned state berths in 2005, 2006 and 2007.
After the 2009 season — a Lady Knights’ team that included future Kansas State player Courtney Cook — Wewel stepped away from her coaching duties. She underwent knee replacement surgeries and then helped Paul Giesselmann at Midland University where her youngest daughter, Halie, had transferred to play from Southwest Minnesota State University.
Prior to 2017, Wewel spent a couple of years as an assistant coach for Scott Painter at Bergan. After Painter resigned following the 2016 season, Wewel accepted the job as head coach.
“I really hadn’t thought of coming back,” she said. “Kim (Dieckmann) and a few other people were instrumental in having me come back after Scott’s decision. It was a soul searching decision for me to do it the third time around, but I knew that it was something I really missed.”
Dieckmann, Wewel’s assistant coach, was very familiar with the talent the Lady Knights had coming back. Her daughter, Allison, was a veteran setter.
“Kim and I already knew the girls really well and we knew how we could put together a decent team,” Wewel said. “We had a vision for them so I was like, ‘we can do this.’”
Wewel refers to Dieckmann as a co-head coach. She has helped alleviate some of the duties Wewel had to take on early in her career.
“We collaborate on a lot of things,” Wewel said. “I’ll step on the court and plan practices and do scouting reports and Kim does a lot of the off-court stuff for me. We work together.”
Wewel is also grateful that Jen DeGroff has taken on the role as coordinator for the Hard Block Volleyball Club that has been around since 1993.
“Jen has helped so much with the club season,” Wewel said. “That is a lot of hours of work.”
Wewel guided Bergan back to the state tournament in 2018. The Lady Knights, who finished 25-9, lost to eventual third-place finisher Stanton in the opening round of the C-2 bracket.
“She is a very intense coach and she gets everything out of you,” said Bergan C-2 all-stater Lexie Langley. “She is one of my favorite coaches of all-time. On and off the court she will take care of you.”
Rainforth agrees and believes that type of family atmosphere helps the Lady Knights.
“When (athletes) know that their coach genuinely cares about them as more than just players, but also as people, they will give everything they have for you,” he said. “That type of attitude and unity on a team leads to success that goes beyond just the winning that Sue’s teams have experienced.”
Wewel has many great memories during her career, but she has valued the relationships she has developed the most.
“When I was growing up, my mom and dad always told me to make sure I surround myself with great people,” she said. “There have been great moments along the way, but that doesn’t overshadow the fact that I’ve been blessed to have so many cool people in my life and that includes the athletes, my family on the Wewel side and Breen side and all of my friends.”
Langley and outsider hitter Allie DeGroff have been battling injuries this offseason. With those two key performers not always available, Wewel has used the summer to try players in different roles and see how they perform.
“Those are the moments that I love,” she said, “where I can develop kids that maybe wouldn’t get the opportunity otherwise and see where their strengths are. Those are the things that keep me in it.”
Wewel has not time table on retirement. She is having too much fun.
“It has been a wonderful decision to come back the third time around,” Wewel said
Langley said the Lady Knights are proud of their coach.
“She is truly an amazing person and very deserving of the award,” the Augustana recruit said. “We are super excited for her.”