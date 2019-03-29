Dacey Nelson re-wrote the basketball record book at Oakland-Craig High School.
The 5-foot-7 Hillsdale (Michigan) recruit set school records in 2018-19 for points in a season (721) and for scoring average (26.7). She also established a single-season OC mark for steals (86) and leaves as the school's career scoring leader (1,601 points).
After earning all-state honors as a freshman and a sophomore, Nelson missed her junior season while recovering from knee surgery.
"She bounced back as a senior and led the state in scoring," Oakland-Craig coach Joe Anderson said. "She has become a very dangerous player as she does a great job of attacking and getting to the rim. She has also become a very good jump shooter."
Nelson is the honorary captain of the Fremont Tribune All-Area Team. She is joined on the first team by Fremont Bergan teammates Haley Kempf and Allison Dieckmann, Fremont High teammates Taylor McCabe and Emma Shepard, Kelsie Cada of Wahoo Neumann and Hallie Reeves of Wahoo High.
As a senior, Nelson led Oakland-Craig to a 23-4 record and a third-place finish in the Class C-2 state tournament. Anderson said that while Nelson is blessed with natural athletic ability, she was a tireless worker.
"She is a true gym rat as she spends countless hours in the gym and it has really paid off for her," he said.
Bergan coach Nate Pribnow saw first-hand Nelson's offensive prowess during a Feb. 5 game. She had eight of her game-high 33 points in overtime as O-C won 68-65.
"She was someone we had to game plan for ever since her freshman year," he said. "That injury she had as a junior was unfortunate, but when she came back it didn't look like she had missed a step. She was stronger, probably faster and a better shooter. She worked extremely hard to get where she is."
After helping Bergan win the Class D-1 state volleyball championship in November, Kempf and Dieckmann helped the Lady Knights to a basketball title in March.
The 5-9 Kempf averaged 16.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game as Bergan finished 19-8 playing a schedule that was peppered with primarily Class C-1 and C-2 schools.
Kempf broke the school's single-season scoring record with 440 points. She also is on the Lady Knights' top-25 charts in several other categories.
"Not only did she have a very impressive season, but a very impressive career as well," Pribnow said.
Kempf's athletic ability and versatility made her a key component to the Lady Knights' attack.
"She doesn't fit a typical post player mode," Pribnow said. "We played her at the No. 3 or 4 spot most of her career, but she easily could've been a 2 guard for us."
Opponents struggled to defend the Bergan standout.
"Post players couldn't contain her on the outside," Pribnow said. "If they went out on her, she had the ability to get around people. She is so explosive, she could take anyone off the dribble. Teams wanted her to shoot from outside, but then she would hit that 15-footer."
While both teams struggled offensively in the Class D-1 state championship game, Kempf came through with 17 points as the Lady Knights beat Dundy County-Stratton 36-27.
"She is a special type of player and is one that doesn't come around very often," Pribnow said. "Whenever we needed a basket this year, Haley showed up for us."
Kempf will attend Northwest Missour State, but is not planning on participating in athletics.
Dieckmann, a 5-5 junior, plans on attending Nebraska Wesleyan where she will be a member of the Prairie Wolves' volleyball team.
Dieckmann carried on a family tradition of athletic success. Her mother, Kim, was a member of Bergan state runner-up teams in basketball and volleyball. Her father, Mike, played baseball and basketball at Midland University while an uncle, Craig Moore, played baseball at the University of Nebraska.
Dieckmann averaged 14.8 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, but was also valuable in another area.
"I'll always think of her as a leader," Pribnow said. "You have the rah-rah leaders that are very vocal and say what is on their minds. Then you come across a leader like Allison who goes about her work and busts her tail every single day. You know what you'll get from her and she holds everyone to that same expectation."
Bergan's toughest game at state may have been in the first round against Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family. Down by one point late, Dieckmann was fouled and calmly made two free throws. The Lady Knights went on to win 54-50 as the senior scored 15 points.
"I'm sure a lot of coaches in that position would've been thinking that they just hope the player makes (the free throws)," Pribnow said. "But there was no doubt in my mind that she would make both of them. I know it sounds cliche, but she has ice water in her veins. She doesn't let things bother her."
Late in the season, Dieckmann joined Sheri Rump, Desi Vance, Mackenzie Peitzmeier and Kempf as the only players to surpass 1,000 career points in school history. Her basketball career is over, but Pribnow believes she will make an impact a NWU.
"She is such a competitor," he said. "I see her doing phenomenal things at that level, too."
McCabe is a rare freshman to be named to the team. She averaged 18.2 points per game while earning Class A all-state second-team honors from the Omaha World-Herald. She hit 48 percent of her shots from the field, including a school record 72 of 171 from 3-point territory.
"Taylor handled the jump from middle school ball to here very well, right from Day 1," Fremont coach Kelly Flynn said. "Even when we were playing last summer, I could tell right away she would be a varsity performer and a very good one."
Flynn, who just completed his first season at FHS, worked with many talented players during his time as coach at South Sioux City, but he said McCabe is a special offensive player.
"I think she is probably the best shooting performer I've ever had the opportunity to work with, regardless of age," he said. "I'd call her a natural shooter, but I know that she also a spent a lot of time working at it."
Flynn has talked to McCabe about working on her post-up game and attacking the rim more to become an even bigger offensive threat.
"She is very capable of doing those things," he said. "That makes her even tougher to defend. In those times that she does miss a shot, I'd like her to attack the rebound and go back up with it. She is a good free throw shooter (72 percent) and a lot of times you'll get fouled in those situations."
McCabe and Shepard helped the Tigers set a single-season school record for 3-point field goals in a season (202). Shepard owns the FHS mark for 3s in a game with seven set during a 73-46 win Feb. 9 at Lincoln Southeast.
"We had lost Sydney (Golladay) to a knee injury earlier that week and the night before we lost in overtime to (Lincoln) Pius at home," Flynn said. "It was a tough week, but we had a nice game at Southeast and Emma really helped us a lot with those 3s."
Shepard averaged 9.8 points and 3 rebounds per game. Her 46 treys were second on the team behind McCabe.
Shepard is set to join her older sister, Sam, as a member of the Midland University women's basketball team.
"I think she'll do well at the next level," Flynn said. "It is a good opportunity for her and she'll fit in very well."
Reeves, a 5-8 senior, averaged 13.8 points and 3.3 rebounds for the Lady Warriors, who finished third in the Class C-1 state tournament. She had 20 points in a 46-24 thumping of Mitchell in the third-place game.
Cada, a 6-1 senior, helped Neumann to the C-1 championship. She averaged 12.6 points, 1.5 assists and 6.9 rebounds per game as the Cavaliers finished 23-3.
"Kelsie was great for us, both offensively and defensively," Neumann coach Jason Simons said. "She always guarded the other team's best post and consistently held them below their scoring averages. She gave us a plus-20 each night with her offensive output and defensive stops."
The second team includes: Golladay, a junior; Wahoo High teammates Kyla Swanson and Kendal Brigham, Lindsey Thiele of Wahoo Neumann, Kennedy Benne of Oakland-Craig, Megan Ortmeier of North Bend and Sierra Kile of West Point-Beemer.